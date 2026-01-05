Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

SANYA, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Hainan (Sanya) Marathon wrapped up on Sunday, attracting 14,000 participants from 20 countries and regions. Held under the theme "Run Past Your Limits. Straight to the Sea," the event combined tropical coastal scenery with competitive racing through diverse race formats, enhanced services, and digital innovation. After a grueling race, China's Yang Yuan won the women's full marathon in 2:50:11, while Zhao Guohu claimed the men's title in 2:23:21.

Zhao Guohu, winner of the men's division, said the flat course and Sanya's warm climate lend themselves to strong performances. He added that the energy and support of spectators and volunteers along the route helped create an especially memorable atmosphere.

To deliver a unique marathon experience in Sanya through the integration of sports, tourism, and culture, organizers reimagined the role of the aid stations. Cultural Tourism Experience Stations were positioned along the course. In addition to providing race support, the stations featured traditional crafts and folk arts, Li and Miao ethnic song and dance performances, tastings of local cuisine, and interactive culture-focused activities. Together, these elements offered runners a closer look at Sanya's local character while adding cultural context and on-course engagement to the event.

In parallel, organizers provided runners with coordinated services covering accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, and shopping. Partner benefits included discounted hotel rates with late checkout, reduced airfare offers, and duty-free shopping perks. Digital initiatives included the issuance of blockchain-based digital commemorative medals, available for purchase through the Alipay platform. Virtual races hosted on Alipay, DingTalk, and Amap also enabled remote participation.

Yang Yong, General Manager of Events and Commercialization at event partner Orange Lion Sports (formerly Alibaba Sports), said organizers drew on resources across the Alibaba ecosystem - including Taobao, Fliggy, Alibaba Health, Ant Chain, and Amap - to broaden the event's reach and connect more effectively with domestic and international running audiences, encouraging greater participation in event-related spending.

Since early 2024, Hainan has hosted over 700 sporting events, attracting more than 4 million spectators and generating over 7 billion yuan in consumer spending. With its favorable climate and natural setting, the Sanya Marathon continues to drive local economy through sport-tourism integration.