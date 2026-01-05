Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

January 05, 2026 | 11:34
(0) user say
The successful event highlighted how sporting competitions can boost the appeal of a tourist destination.

SANYA, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Hainan (Sanya) Marathon wrapped up on Sunday, attracting 14,000 participants from 20 countries and regions. Held under the theme "Run Past Your Limits. Straight to the Sea," the event combined tropical coastal scenery with competitive racing through diverse race formats, enhanced services, and digital innovation. After a grueling race, China's Yang Yuan won the women's full marathon in 2:50:11, while Zhao Guohu claimed the men's title in 2:23:21.

Zhao Guohu, winner of the men's division, said the flat course and Sanya's warm climate lend themselves to strong performances. He added that the energy and support of spectators and volunteers along the route helped create an especially memorable atmosphere.

To deliver a unique marathon experience in Sanya through the integration of sports, tourism, and culture, organizers reimagined the role of the aid stations. Cultural Tourism Experience Stations were positioned along the course. In addition to providing race support, the stations featured traditional crafts and folk arts, Li and Miao ethnic song and dance performances, tastings of local cuisine, and interactive culture-focused activities. Together, these elements offered runners a closer look at Sanya's local character while adding cultural context and on-course engagement to the event.

In parallel, organizers provided runners with coordinated services covering accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, and shopping. Partner benefits included discounted hotel rates with late checkout, reduced airfare offers, and duty-free shopping perks. Digital initiatives included the issuance of blockchain-based digital commemorative medals, available for purchase through the Alipay platform. Virtual races hosted on Alipay, DingTalk, and Amap also enabled remote participation.

Yang Yong, General Manager of Events and Commercialization at event partner Orange Lion Sports (formerly Alibaba Sports), said organizers drew on resources across the Alibaba ecosystem - including Taobao, Fliggy, Alibaba Health, Ant Chain, and Amap - to broaden the event's reach and connect more effectively with domestic and international running audiences, encouraging greater participation in event-related spending.

Since early 2024, Hainan has hosted over 700 sporting events, attracting more than 4 million spectators and generating over 7 billion yuan in consumer spending. With its favorable climate and natural setting, the Sanya Marathon continues to drive local economy through sport-tourism integration.

By PR Newswire

Orange Lion Sports

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sanya marathon Sporting competitions Tourist Destination

Related Contents

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

Dalat railway station recognised as tourist destination

Dalat railway station recognised as tourist destination

Cuc Phuong national park among leading national parks in Asia

Cuc Phuong national park among leading national parks in Asia

Virtual tourism offers new way for Ha Giang

Virtual tourism offers new way for Ha Giang

The Mirror recommends 10 best destinations of Vietnam

The Mirror recommends 10 best destinations of Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CNOOC announces Buzios6 project commences production

CNOOC announces Buzios6 project commences production

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CNOOC announces Buzios6 project commences production

CNOOC announces Buzios6 project commences production

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020