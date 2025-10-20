Acecook Vietnam starts construction of new factory

Kaneda Hiroki, general director of Acecook Vietnam, shared, “This is not only an important event in the company's development journey, but also marks a new, strong, and hopeful phase.”

The Thang Long factory demonstrates the company's desire to improve production capacity, compete in the international market, and develop sustainably, he added.

Kaneda Hiroki, general director of Acecook Vietnam. Photo: Acecook Vietnam

According to Kaneda, the new factory will modernise the production line, expand supply capacity, and integrate green and digital transformation solutions. They include applying advanced production technology, using renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials, reducing emissions, and building smart, automated management processes to optimise production efficiency.

The project has a total investment of VND2.2 trillion ($88 million), covering ​10 hectares. The factory will produce instant noodles and semi-finished products, with five production lines with a capacity of 750 million packages per year, expected to be operational from January 2027.

The Thang Long factory is Acecook Vietnam's third factory in the north and its 14th nationwide. Currently, Acecook Vietnam's factories in the North employ more than 1,800 workers producing products such as pho and vermicelli, meeting the high standards of the Japanese market.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Thang Long factory. Photo: Acecook Vietnam

Kaneda emphasised, “The new factory is not only a production facility, but also a symbol of our commitment to contribute to society, linking economic growth with environmental responsibility and human happiness.”

In 2025, Acecook Vietnam celebrates 30 years since its first sale in Vietnam. Over the past 30 years, the company has been affirming its emerging position in the instant noodles industry with the Hao Hao noodle brand, which is popular among tens of millions of consumers.

The company has also been expanding its exports to more than 40 countries and territories, putting Vietnamese cuisine on the world map.

