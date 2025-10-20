Corporate

Acecook Vietnam starts construction of new factory

October 20, 2025 | 09:29
(0) user say
Acecook Vietnam has started construction of a new factory in Thang Long II Industrial Park, Hung Yen province.

Kaneda Hiroki, general director of Acecook Vietnam, shared, “This is not only an important event in the company's development journey, but also marks a new, strong, and hopeful phase.”

The Thang Long factory demonstrates the company's desire to improve production capacity, compete in the international market, and develop sustainably, he added.

Acecook Vietnam starts construction of new factory
Kaneda Hiroki, general director of Acecook Vietnam. Photo: Acecook Vietnam

According to Kaneda, the new factory will modernise the production line, expand supply capacity, and integrate green and digital transformation solutions. They include applying advanced production technology, using renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials, reducing emissions, and building smart, automated management processes to optimise production efficiency.

The project has a total investment of VND2.2 trillion ($88 million), covering ​10 hectares. The factory will produce instant noodles and semi-finished products, with five production lines with a capacity of 750 million packages per year, expected to be operational from January 2027.

The Thang Long factory is Acecook Vietnam's third factory in the north and its 14th nationwide. Currently, Acecook Vietnam's factories in the North employ more than 1,800 workers producing products such as pho and vermicelli, meeting the high standards of the Japanese market.

Acecook Vietnam starts construction of new factory
The groundbreaking ceremony of the Thang Long factory. Photo: Acecook Vietnam

Kaneda emphasised, “The new factory is not only a production facility, but also a symbol of our commitment to contribute to society, linking economic growth with environmental responsibility and human happiness.”

In 2025, Acecook Vietnam celebrates 30 years since its first sale in Vietnam. Over the past 30 years, the company has been affirming its emerging position in the instant noodles industry with the Hao Hao noodle brand, which is popular among tens of millions of consumers.

The company has also been expanding its exports to more than 40 countries and territories, putting Vietnamese cuisine on the world map.

Acecook Vietnam raises food safety awareness Acecook Vietnam raises food safety awareness

Acecook Vietnam, the leading instant noodle manufacturer in Vietnam, is joining hands with the Food Safety Department under the Ministry of Health and women's unions to organize seminars to raise awareness of food safety and proper nutrition for women.
Acecook Vietnam joins efforts to help storm-hit residents Acecook Vietnam joins efforts to help storm-hit residents

Instant food manufacturer Acecook Vietnam has quickly coordinated with agencies, associations, and organizations to donate over $208,000 for people impacted by Typhoon Yagi.
Several firms strengthen their position as a 'Best Place to Work' Several firms strengthen their position as a 'Best Place to Work'

The 2024 Top 100 Vietnam Best Places to Work were unveiled on November 19, with the winning companies rewarded for their dedicated efforts to build the ideal workplace in Vietnam.
Acecook's three decades of bringing happiness Acecook's three decades of bringing happiness

To celebrate 30 years of official operations, Acecook Vietnam was honored in October to receive a Corporate Excellence award by the Asian Business Association.
Acecook Vietnam unveils new development strategy Acecook Vietnam unveils new development strategy

Acecook Vietnam journey announced its new development strategy on July 3 with the theme “Cook Happiness Through Innovation”, marking a strategic step on its towards sustainable growth and global expansion to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

By Bich Thuy

