Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Voluntary Sustainability Standards redefining the future of Vietnam’s green exports

October 07, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Voluntary Sustainability Standards (VSS) may carry the word “voluntary”, but for Vietnamese exporters, they are increasingly far from optional.

In global trade, particularly in agriculture and food, VSS have become de facto entry requirements for participation in international supply chains. For Vietnam,⁠ one of the world’s major exporters of coffee, pepper, seafood, and tropical fruits,⁠ the question is no longer whether to adopt these standards, but how to do so effectively and sustainably.

VSS are defined as standards that set sustainability requirements across economic, environmental, and social dimensions. They often cover product quality, farming or production methods, labour conditions, and environmental management. Globally recognised labels such as GLOBALG.A.P., Fairtrade, USDA Organic, EU Organic, JAS Organic (Japan), and Rainforest Alliance all fall under the VSS umbrella.

According to the International Trade Centre’s Standards Map, there are now over 300 VSS worldwide, ranging from agriculture and forestry to textiles and aquaculture. Initially, they were conceived as voluntary guidelines developed by NGOs, industry consortia, or private initiatives. Over time, however, they have become entrenched in market expectations –⁠ especially in Europe and North America, where sustainability has become a consumer priority.

“While VSS are not mandated by law in most cases, the reality is that supermarkets, multinational buyers, and major importers treat them as prerequisites,” explained Nguyen Dang Tuan Minh, founder of KisStartup. “Vietnamese enterprises that do not comply will find it almost impossible to secure contracts with premium markets. Voluntariness has, in practice, turned into compulsion.”

The global and regional context

The roots of VSS trace back to the 1980s and 1990s, when movements such as Fairtrade emerged in Europe to guarantee both environmental and social accountability in consumer products. Since then, they have expanded to cover nearly every export sector. Today, European consumers expect “green” and “ethical” goods, and governments are increasingly embedding sustainability into public procurement, quality infrastructure, and technical regulations.

In Southeast Asia, countries like Indonesia and Malaysia institutionalised sustainability in their palm oil industries by introducing mandatory schemes (ISPO and MSPO) in the early 2010s. These examples show that VSS, while initially market-driven, can evolve into state-backed frameworks with legal force. Vietnam, heavily reliant on smallholder farming and fragmented supply chains, faces both urgency and difficulty in catching up.

Voluntary Sustainability Standards redefining the future of Vietnam’s green exports

Vietnamese exporters, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), still prioritise raw commodity exports with limited value addition. Many only pursue certifications when buyers explicitly demand them. However, the post-COVID-19 shift in consumer behaviour –⁠ towards “green eating, green drinking, and sustainable living”–⁠ is accelerating pressure on exporters to adapt.

The challenge is not simply cost. Compliance requires systemic changes in farming practices, processing, waste management, and even corporate governance. Without these shifts, certifications risk becoming superficial, adding expense without delivering resilience or competitiveness.

“Businesses should not approach VSS as mere paperwork to satisfy a buyer,” Minh emphasised. “The real task is to redesign their core models around sustainability, responsibility, and long-term competitiveness. Once this foundation is set, adapting to specific market standards becomes far easier and more strategic.”

Technology as the enabler

Sustainability cannot be achieved without innovation. Biotechnological solutions, digital platforms, and advanced analytics are now indispensable for meeting VSS. For instance:

  • Soil regeneration: Enzymes and biochar can restore chemically degraded farmland in as little as one year –⁠ critical for organic certification.
  • Traceability: Blockchain systems track entire value chains for coffee, pepper, and seafood, ensuring credibility for importers.
  • Smart farming: IoT sensors monitor soil moisture, fertiliser use, and pesticide residues, reducing chemical footprints to meet food safety standards.
  • Data and AI: Big data analytics help optimise crop cycles, while AI-enabled platforms generate compliance reports and predict export risks.

In Vietnam, success stories are emerging. Coffee cooperatives using blockchain traceability are securing premium contracts in Europe. In pepper production, IoT-enabled monitoring is helping farmers cut pesticide residues and meet GLOBALG.A.P. requirements. Aquaculture exporters deploying electronic traceability are reducing rejection rates in the EU.

Still, these remain isolated cases. For most SMEs, barriers of capital, technical expertise, and fragmented supply chains hinder widespread adoption. Current digital applications are often confined to marketing and sales, leaving the production core largely untouched.

Case in point: grapefruit farmers in Ben Tre

A cooperative in Ben Tre, Vinh Long Province producing green-skinned grapefruit for export illustrates the rigour of VSS. Though grown organically, the fruits must undergo meticulous post-harvest processing: wastewater treatment from cleaning operations, pest-free inspection, and strict hygiene protocols.

“Just one non-compliant fruit can result in the rejection of an entire shipment,” Minh recounted. “This shows that VSS is not confined to one production stage –⁠ it spans soil preparation, cultivation, harvest, processing, packaging, and logistics. Without systemic application of science and technology, meeting such requirements is virtually impossible.”

Voluntary Sustainability Standards redefining the future of Vietnam’s green exports

The GEVA initiative

Recognising these challenges, KisStartup launched the GEVA project (Green Export Incubation and Acceleration through VSS) within the SwissTrade programme, supported by the Swiss government via SECO and implemented by ITC and Vietrade.

GEVA seeks to bridge the gap between awareness and execution by:

  • Training SMEs on the fundamentals of VSS and sustainability.
  • Piloting business models that embed sustainability at their core.
  • Leveraging innovation and technology partnerships to reduce certification costs.
  • Connecting Vietnamese exporters with global buyers prioritising sustainable sourcing.

Through this initiative, KisStartup aims to shift the narrative from reactive compliance to proactive competitiveness.

Towards long-term competitiveness

VSS are more than a technical barrier –⁠ they are a strategic filter shaping who can participate in tomorrow’s global economy. By aligning with VSS, Vietnamese exporters not only gain access to premium markets but also build resilience, reputation, and trust.

Yet, the road ahead is not simple. For SMEs, the most effective strategy lies in collective action –⁠ whether through cooperatives, industry associations, or partnerships with technology providers and accelerators like GEVA. Policy support, including subsidies for certification, integration of VSS into national quality frameworks, and incentives for digital transformation, will also be critical.

Ultimately, as Minh concluded, “The competitive edge of Vietnamese enterprises in global markets will not come from being the cheapest supplier, but from being the most responsible, innovative, and sustainable partner in the value chain.”

Voluntary Sustainability Standards redefining the future of Vietnam’s green exports

Key takeaways and facts

  • Global Reach: More than 300 VSS exist worldwide, spanning agriculture, forestry, textiles, and aquaculture.
  • De Facto Requirement: In high-value markets, VSS compliance is now a non-negotiable condition for exporters.
  • SME Reality: Vietnamese SMEs face cost and capability gaps in pursuing certifications.
  • Tech as Game-Changer: Biotech, blockchain, IoT, and AI can make VSS compliance more accessible and efficient.
  • GEVA Role: Provides incubation, acceleration, and international linkage to prepare Vietnamese exporters for green markets.
  • Strategic Shift: Moving from compliance as “burden” to sustainability as competitive advantage is the key to long-term success.
ESG seen as key to Vietnam’s business credibility and capital attraction ESG seen as key to Vietnam’s business credibility and capital attraction

The future of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in Vietnam looks promising, though challenges remain, according to Nguyen Hoang Nam, ESG Leader and Partner of Assurance Services at PwC Vietnam in an interview with VIR’s Hazy Tran.
GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

Amid global headwinds threatening climate and development goals, new funding is being mobilised to accelerate Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift.
ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA Vietnam) has launched the Vietnamese International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) terminology for sustainability, a key framework governing the disclosure of information on sustainability and climate risks.

By Trong Hieu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Voluntary Sustainability Standards Green exports global standards sustainable living agriculture and food VSS

Related Contents

Suoi Tien Farm: the heart of green tourism for Lunar New Year

Suoi Tien Farm: the heart of green tourism for Lunar New Year

Meeting sustainable standards can boost EU access

Meeting sustainable standards can boost EU access

Thai food groups set sights on fresh gains

Thai food groups set sights on fresh gains

USABC ready to help Vietnam improve health insurance policies: Official

USABC ready to help Vietnam improve health insurance policies: Official

Vietnam Social Security awaits go-ahead to remove insurance issues for labourers

Vietnam Social Security awaits go-ahead to remove insurance issues for labourers

Unlocking synergies of urban branded residences in Vietnam

Unlocking synergies of urban branded residences in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

Vietnam explores co-processing in cement as a scalable solution

Vietnam explores co-processing in cement as a scalable solution

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

MIT Tech Review 2025: Top 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

MIT Tech Review 2025: Top 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020