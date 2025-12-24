Corporate

Hualien countdown party kicks off Taiwan's year end festivities

December 24, 2025 | 11:46
(0) user say
The coastal city's celebration marks the beginning of the nationwide holiday season and promotes winter tourism.

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2025 – The Hualien County Government invites domestic and international travelers to plan ahead and experience the county's winter festivities. From Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations to lantern displays and Lunar New Year markets, visitors are encouraged to follow Hualien's festive journey into 2026. Through music, fireworks, and glowing lanterns, Hualien aims to offer a complete and memorable winter travel experience that leaves lasting impressions of warmth and celebration.

The Hualien New Year's Countdown Party stands as one of eastern Taiwan's most anticipated year-end events, drawing thousands of visitors to Hualien during the New Year holiday period. Centered around a large-scale outdoor concert, the celebration brings together a diverse lineup of Mandopop stars, popular bands, and emerging artists, offering consecutive live performances that create an energetic and inclusive atmosphere for audiences of all ages. Over the years, the event has become a signature highlight of Taiwan's New Year's Eve celebrations.

As the countdown approaches midnight, the festivities culminate in a spectacular fireworks display that illuminates Hualien's night sky. Timed with the final moments of the year, the fireworks symbolize renewal, optimism, and new beginnings, providing a visually striking finale to the evening. Combined with live music and the excitement of the crowd, the display creates a memorable New Year's Eve experience for both local residents and visiting travelers.

The event venue is located adjacent to the popular Hualien Dongdamen Night Market, allowing visitors to enjoy music and local flavors in one setting. Festivalgoers can sample regional street food, explore local specialty snacks, and shop for souvenirs while attending the concert. This convenient blend of live entertainment, dining, and shopping offers an immersive introduction to Hualien's vibrant nightlife and local culture.

Hualien's winter tourism season begins in November and unfolds through a series of themed events held across the county. Highlights include the Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival, the Flower Sea Season, and the festive "Happy Christmas City," all of which add warmth and color to the colder months. Among these celebrations, the New Year's Countdown Party serves as the centerpiece and grand finale of Hualien's winter festival calendar, attracting visitors from around Taiwan.

The festive atmosphere continues into the new year with the 2026 Hualien Pacific Lantern Festival, taking place from February 7 to March 8, followed by the 2026 Hualien Lunar New Year Market from February 11 to February 15. Both events will be held along Sunrise Boulevard in Hualien City, featuring themed lantern displays, cultural performances, and lively holiday markets. Together, they extend the winter celebration through the Lunar New Year, offering visitors a rich seasonal experience filled with light, tradition, and community spirit.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hualien County Government

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hualien Hualien Countdown Party Winter Festivities Hualien

