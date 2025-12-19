Corporate

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

December 19, 2025 | 19:20
(0) user say
The event features a wide array of homegrown inventions aimed at attracting investment and commercial partnerships.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) recruited over 60 local innovations for the Hong Kong Innovation & Invention (HKII) 2025. Several startups were invited to the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva (IEIG) in March 2026, highlighting Hong Kong's innovation to the global business community.

HKEA has been organizing HKII for three consecutive years since 2023, presenting more than 150 local innovations at multiple international trade exhibitions and promoting global innovation exchange. Participating startups can join prestigious international exhibitions free of charge, connecting with overseas businesses and consumers. This year's inventions span diverse fields, including Smart City, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, Smart Transportation, and Smart Industry.

All showcased innovations were rigorously reviewed by industry experts, assessing originality, creativity, inventiveness, technical practicality, and symbolic significance. Exhibits are original, market-ready products that are either patent-protected or undergoing patent applications.

Renewal of Five-Year Agreement

HKEA has renewed its five-year agreement with Palexpo SA, organizer of the IEIG. HKEA will continue to host the Asia Exhibition of Innovation and Invention in Hong Kong, providing a platform for experts and inventors across the Asia-Pacific region, including Greater China and Thailand, to showcase innovations and solutions.

IEIG is a highly regarded annual event in the innovation and technology sector, serving as a global platform for enterprises, universities, and organizations to present their inventions, research achievements, and new products. In 2026, HKII will bring Hong Kong innovations to Geneva, Switzerland, for the third time.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Exporters\\\' Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

hong kong Hong Kong Exporters' Association Hong Kong Innovation smart city

