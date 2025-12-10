Hong Kong starts countdown to 2026 ANOC Assembly

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - The Steering Committee for the XXVIII Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly today hosted a one-year countdown kick-off press conference at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, signalling a significant milestone in the preparations for this prestigious international event. Supported by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the event is marking its inaugural staging in Hong Kong.



The XXVIII ANOC General Assembly is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, China, from 7 to 10 December 2026 at AsiaWorld Expo. This landmark gathering is anticipated to welcome over 1,200 sports leaders, dignitaries, and representatives from 206 National Olympic Committees, the International Olympic Committee, International Federations, and Organising Committees of the Olympic Games. The Assembly's agenda will also feature thematic seminars and diverse exchange events. A key highlight will be the prestigious ANOC AWARDS 2026. This anticipated event will acknowledge the outstanding achievements of athletes and members of the sports community during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.



The press conference was hosted by distinguished guests, including Mrs Gunilla LINDBERG, ANOC Secretary General, International Olympic Committee Member; Mr Kenneth FOK, Chairperson of XXVIII ANOC GA HK, China, 2026 Steering Committee cum Vice President of SF&OC; and Mr Edgar YANG, Vice Chairperson of XXVIII ANOC GA HK, China, 2026 Steering Committee cum Hon. Secretary General of SF&OC.



Miss Rosanna LAW, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, said in the opening video, "In just one year, Hong Kong will have the honour of hosting the 2026 ANOC General Assembly—one of the most important conferences in the world of sports. We are so excited to welcome you and showcase the very best of our city: from our world-class venues and cutting-edge infrastructure to our vibrant culture and, most importantly, our famous Hong Kong hospitality. We can't wait to see you here in Hong Kong next year!"



Mrs Gunilla LINDBERG, ANOC Secretary General, International Olympic Committee Member, said, "We're delighted with how preparations are progressing. The close cooperation with the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, the Steering Committee of the XXVIII ANOC General Assembly Hong Kong, China, 2026 and local authorities is excellent. Along with the other key stakeholders, we are working as one team. This gives us great confidence that this will be an excellent General Assembly, which showcases the solidarity among NOCs and addresses the challenges and opportunities the Olympic Movement will face in the coming years."



Kenneth FOK, Chairperson of XXVIII ANOC GA HK, China, 2026 Steering Committee cum Vice President of SF&OC, added, "One year from today, Hong Kong, renowned as Asia's mega-event capital and a dynamic bridge between East and West, will host the XXVIII ANOC General Assembly 2026. This event, made possible by the unwavering support of the Government of the HKSAR, is set to transform our city into an unparalleled international platform. Our goal is to collaboratively forge a global blueprint for sport's future, generating profound economic, social, and sporting impact on a global scale."



Both ANOC and the Steering Committee reaffirm their commitment to close collaboration, ensuring the smooth and successful delivery of the General Assembly. This event powerfully underscores Hong Kong's role as Asia's mega-event capital and a world-class MICE destination, reinforcing its influential global sports standing and capacity for major international collaboration. This strategic positioning enables the city to actively promote the sports industry and deepen international exchanges and cooperation, uniquely connecting the Hong Kong, China and the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.