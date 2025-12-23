TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing to introduce "Healing Journey Thailand," an upcoming global campaign under the Experience Thailand: Celebrity & Lifestyle Stories platform. The initiative is designed to further strengthen Thailand's positioning as a premier destination for healing, balance, and high-value travel experiences.

Built around the core concept of "Unforgettable Experience" and the message "Healing is the New Luxury," the campaign will highlight Thailand as a sanctuary where wellness, culture, nature, and refined living come together to offer travellers meaningful and restorative journeys.



"Healing Journey Thailand" will focus on upper- to mid-tier international travellers from long-haul markets, including the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Through a luxury travel lens, the campaign is expected to showcase Thailand's diverse offerings — from art and culture, gastronomy, and wellness, to major festivals and immersive lifestyle experiences — brought to life through internationally recognised celebrities and global influencers.

A planned highlight of the campaign is a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie, who will guide audiences through a signature 5R Journey: Retreats, Rituals, Reels, Rhythms, and Relations. This narrative will unfold across five curated tourism pillars: Gastronomy Tourism; Fashion & Cultural Tourism; Sport & Outdoor Lifestyle; Wellness & Nature Retreats; and Sustainability & Green Destinations. Southern Thailand, including Krabi and Trang, is also set to feature prominently through a luxury fashion editorial planned for leading international lifestyle titles and select in-flight publications.



To expand global visibility, TAT is also planning strategic partnerships with AXN Asia and international media platforms such as WWD US and Condé Nast Traveller, to inspire travellers seeking purposeful, safe, and high-quality travel experiences.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said:

"Healing Journey Thailand represents our continued commitment to elevating Thai tourism beyond leisure. We aim to share Thailand's unique harmony of wellness, culture, and nature with the world, inviting travellers to reconnect, restore, and experience meaningful moments."



The official global launch of "Healing Journey Thailand" is scheduled for 13 January 2026, marking Thailand's ongoing efforts to redefine luxury travel through healing, purpose, and unforgettable experiences.

