Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

December 23, 2025 | 10:11
(0) user say
The tourism authority's new initiative promotes the country's wellness and traditional medicine offerings to international travellers.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing to introduce "Healing Journey Thailand," an upcoming global campaign under the Experience Thailand: Celebrity & Lifestyle Stories platform. The initiative is designed to further strengthen Thailand's positioning as a premier destination for healing, balance, and high-value travel experiences.

Built around the core concept of "Unforgettable Experience" and the message "Healing is the New Luxury," the campaign will highlight Thailand as a sanctuary where wellness, culture, nature, and refined living come together to offer travellers meaningful and restorative journeys.

"Healing Journey Thailand" will focus on upper- to mid-tier international travellers from long-haul markets, including the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Through a luxury travel lens, the campaign is expected to showcase Thailand's diverse offerings — from art and culture, gastronomy, and wellness, to major festivals and immersive lifestyle experiences — brought to life through internationally recognised celebrities and global influencers.

A planned highlight of the campaign is a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie, who will guide audiences through a signature 5R Journey: Retreats, Rituals, Reels, Rhythms, and Relations. This narrative will unfold across five curated tourism pillars: Gastronomy Tourism; Fashion & Cultural Tourism; Sport & Outdoor Lifestyle; Wellness & Nature Retreats; and Sustainability & Green Destinations. Southern Thailand, including Krabi and Trang, is also set to feature prominently through a luxury fashion editorial planned for leading international lifestyle titles and select in-flight publications.

To expand global visibility, TAT is also planning strategic partnerships with AXN Asia and international media platforms such as WWD US and Condé Nast Traveller, to inspire travellers seeking purposeful, safe, and high-quality travel experiences.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said:
"Healing Journey Thailand represents our continued commitment to elevating Thai tourism beyond leisure. We aim to share Thailand's unique harmony of wellness, culture, and nature with the world, inviting travellers to reconnect, restore, and experience meaningful moments."

The official global launch of "Healing Journey Thailand" is scheduled for 13 January 2026, marking Thailand's ongoing efforts to redefine luxury travel through healing, purpose, and unforgettable experiences.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TAT Tourism Authority Of Thailand Healing Journey Thailand

Related Contents

Thailand Rolls Out Grand Privileges to Lure Family Tourists in Aug–Sept 2025

Thailand Rolls Out Grand Privileges to Lure Family Tourists in Aug–Sept 2025

Thailand Launches ‘Thai’d Up This Summer’ Campaign

Thailand Launches ‘Thai’d Up This Summer’ Campaign

Thailand launches ‘Be My Guest’ to spotlight Thai soft power

Thailand launches ‘Be My Guest’ to spotlight Thai soft power

Thailand rolls out top-tier health and hygiene tourism venue certification

Thailand rolls out top-tier health and hygiene tourism venue certification

Thailand lowers domestic tourism targets

Thailand lowers domestic tourism targets

Thailand’s tourism hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand’s tourism hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Young Chinese runners excel at UTMB Asia trail event

Young Chinese runners excel at UTMB Asia trail event

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020