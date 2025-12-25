AI and teamwork empower ASEAN website operations

OSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2025 - ALAKI Inc. has officially released the English edition of MONJI+, a WebOps Enablement Platform evolved from the 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β. Adopted across 77 countries and regions, MONJI β streamlined website feedback workflows for agencies, enterprises, and creative teams globally. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, ALAKI now expands MONJI+ to enhance website operations across the ASEAN region.

