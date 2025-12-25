Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI and teamwork empower ASEAN website operations

December 25, 2025 | 10:21
(0) user say
Combining artificial intelligence tools with collaborative strategies is enhancing the efficiency and management of digital platforms across Southeast Asia.

OSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2025 - ALAKI Inc. has officially released the English edition of MONJI+, a WebOps Enablement Platform evolved from the 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β. Adopted across 77 countries and regions, MONJI β streamlined website feedback workflows for agencies, enterprises, and creative teams globally. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, ALAKI now expands MONJI+ to enhance website operations across the ASEAN region.

By ALAKI Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ALAKI MONJI β Artificial Intelligence tools Collaborative strategies

Related Contents

Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam

Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Yindii saves over 500000 meals from waste in 2025

Yindii saves over 500000 meals from waste in 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020