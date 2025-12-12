Corporate

Hong Kong Listed Companies announce 2025 governance and ESG award winners

December 12, 2025 | 15:12
(0) user say
The awards recognise listed companies demonstrating exemplary corporate governance and environmental, social responsibility practices.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - Hong Kong has reclaimed its top position in the global initial public offering (IPO) fundraising rankings this year, reaffirming its strength in attracting international capital and solidifying its status as a global fundraising hub. Amidst this, local enterprises continue to strive for excellence. At the Awards Presentation Dinner for the 'Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards 2025', Professor K.C. Chan, Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC), stated, "In the current environment, 'Corporate Governance' (CG) and 'Environmental, Social, and Governance' (ESG) have acquired more profound meaning than ever. Tonight, as we recognise listed companies that have excelled in these two areas, it is a timely demonstration of the corporate responsibility to keep the public interest at heart."

He continued, "These award-winning companies are exemplary role models for the industry, dedicated to the well-being of their shareholders, employees, the communities in which they operate, disadvantaged groups, and the environment as a whole."

Six Award Categories, with Outstanding Enterprises Honoured for Both CG and ESG

As in previous years, the Awards feature six categories: Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies, Hang Seng Composite Index Constituent Companies, Hang Seng China (Hong Kong-listed) 100 Index Constituent Companies, Weighted Voting Rights and Pre-profit Companies, Others & GEM Companies, and Newly-listed Companies.

Companies demonstrating outstanding performance in either corporate governance or ESG practices were publicly recognised with an Excellence Award. (Please refer to the Appendix for the full list of winners).

This year's list of winners includes both past recipients and first-time awardees, reflecting continuous improvement in CG and ESG strategy and implementation across a growing number of listed companies. Some companies, excelling in both areas, received awards for both Corporate Governance and ESG, demonstrating their equal commitment to both. These companies include China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, XPeng Inc., and Sino Land Company Limited.

Tim Lui, GBS, JP, Chairman of the Judging Panel, noted, "The winning companies have made tremendous efforts on their journey towards excellence in corporate governance and ESG, and in the process, have brought positive outcomes to the business community, the environment, and society."

Board Independence and Diversity a Growing Trend, with a Significant Rise in Female Directors

The Judging Panel commended the winners of the 'Corporate Governance Excellence Awards' for demonstrating robust and well-established governance structures. Their boards generally exhibit a high degree of independence and have actively adopted diversity policies. More companies have formulated a 'Board Diversity Policy' with some companies showing particularly outstanding performance in board gender diversity, achieving a female director ratio exceeding 50%. Furthermore, all winners have established multiple specialised board committees to perform specific functions, strengthened their risk management and internal control mechanisms, and their independent non-executive directors have also played a crucial role in providing independent perspectives and effective checks and balances.

ESG Management Integrated into Core Strategy, with Performance Linked to Management Remuneration

In the 'ESG Excellence Awards' category, a common strategic focus among the winning companies was actively addressing climate change and managing their carbon footprints. All winners have voluntarily aligned with international climate-related agreements and set clear timelines for achieving carbon neutrality. Some of the outstanding enterprises have linked ESG performance to the remuneration of their management teams to elevate ESG management standards. Others have extended their influence beyond their own emissions reduction efforts to upstream supply chain partners and the public, deeply integrating the concept of sustainable development into their corporate strategy and daily operations.

Dr Kai-Fu Lee, a Global Top 100 AI Leader, Shares Insights on Hong Kong's Future Role

The Awards Presentation Dinner featured Dr Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of 01.AI and Chairman of Sinovation Ventures, as the keynote speaker. Dr Lee, formerly the President of Google China, is one of the key figures in driving China's technological development. Now based in Hong Kong and focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) research and investment, he shared his unique insights with the audience on the future role Hong Kong can play in the AI domain.

The annual Awards aim to set the highest standards in corporate governance and ESG for Hong Kong's listed companies, encouraging them to adopt their best policies, strategies, and practices, and to share their successful experiences with other listed companies, thereby setting a benchmark for the market.

Vistra was the title sponsor of the 'Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards' for the second consecutive year. Hailiang Zhang, Business Head, Executive Vice President, North Asia, Vistra, said, "The objectives of the Awards are perfectly aligned with Vistra's vision, and we are delighted to be the title sponsor of this prestigious industry event once again."

Appendix 1

Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards 2025 Winners

Award of Excellence in Corporate Governance
Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies
« Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (Stock Code: 1876)
« China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (Stock Code: 688)
« China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (Stock Code: 291)
Hang Seng Composite Index Constituent Companies
« Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6993)
« CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3899)
« Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 778)
« Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 83)
Hang Seng China (Hong Kong-listed) 100 Index Constituent Companies
« XPeng Inc. (Stock Code: 9868)
Others & GEM Companies
« SF Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 2191)
Award of Excellence in ESG
Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies
« China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (Stock Code: 688)
« China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (Stock Code: 291)
« Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 12)
« Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (Stock Code: 2318)
« Tencent Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 700)
Hang Seng Composite Index Constituent Companies
« Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 2778)
« China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2669)
« Great Eagle Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 41)
« Kerry Properties Limited (Stock Code: 683)
« Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 83)

Honourable Mention
« Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6993)
« Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 778)
« Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 590)
Hang Seng China (Hong Kong-listed) 100 Index Constituent Companies
« Kuaishou Technology (Stock Code: 1024)
« XPeng Inc. (Stock Code: 9868)
Others & GEM Companies
« Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (Stock Code: 8320)
« CTF Services Limited (Stock Code: 659)
« Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 215)
« Shangri-La Asia Limited (Stock Code: 69)

Honourable Mention
« Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 2008)
« SF Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 2191)
« Transport International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 62)
Newly-listed Companies
« ZJLD Group Inc (Stock Code: 6979)

*Note: Alphabetical listing by Company Name

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For details of the Awards Programme, please visit https://cgesgawards.chklc.org

By The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ESG award hong kong Corporate Governance Awards Board Diversity Policies

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
