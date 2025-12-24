Bracell wins Amcham Eco Award for one for one conservation initiative

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2025 - Bracell, a global leader in soluble pulp production, has been named a winner of the 2025 Amcham Eco Award, one of Brazil’s most prestigious corporate sustainability recognitions, for its groundbreaking One-for-One Commitment environmental conservation initiative.

Granted by Amcham Brasil (American Chamber of Commerce), the Eco Award honours companies that demonstrate innovation and measurable impact in sustainability. Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, received the award in the category “Sustainability Practices in Processes,” standing out among 147 projects submitted by 120 companies nationwide.

Launched in 2022, Bracell’s One-for-One Commitment is based on a clear and transformative principle: for every hectare of eucalyptus planted, the company supports the conservation of one hectare of native vegetation. This approach ensures that production growth is matched by an equal commitment to environmental protection, embedding conservation directly into Bracell’s operational model.

In 2024 alone, the initiative positively impacted 186,000 hectares of native forests within public conservation areas, an area larger than the city of São Paulo, across the states of Bahia, São Paulo, and Mato Grosso do Sul. The programme spans regions including Bauru, Botucatu, Entre Rios, Itanagra, Três Lagoas, and Aquidauana. While Bracell expects to reach full equivalence between planted and conserved areas by the end of 2025, the company has committed to maintaining the One-for-One Commitment permanently as its forestry operations continue to expand.

“Receiving the Eco Award with the One-for-One Commitment is a recognition not only of the programme’s innovative nature but also of its ability to generate real and lasting environmental value. The results of this initiative set a new standard for conservation in the sector, proving that productive growth can, in fact, be a powerful ally of Brazil’s biodiversity,” said Márcio Nappo, Bracell’s Vice President of Sustainability.

Beyond conservation on Bracell-managed lands, the initiative also supports the protection of public conservation units through partnerships with the governments of São Paulo, Bahia and Mato Grosso do Sul. These collaborations strengthen efforts to prevent and combat forest fires, enhance biodiversity monitoring, and improve infrastructure within state parks, reinforcing the work of local environmental agencies.

Between 2024 and 2025, actions supported under the One-for-One Commitment include the construction of aerial wildlife crossings, installation of advanced forest fire monitoring towers, deployment of acoustic biodiversity monitoring, and the use of deep learning technology to control invasive species. These initiatives are being implemented across 20 conservation units and state parks, in partnership with agencies such as Fundação Florestal (São Paulo), Imasul (Mato Grosso do Sul), and Sema (Bahia).

The One-for-One Commitment is a cornerstone of Bracell’s 2030 Agenda, the company’s long-term sustainability strategy. Public targets under the agenda include conserving 230,000 hectares of native vegetation in public conservation areas and removing 25 million tons of CO₂ from the atmosphere by 2030, reinforcing Bracell’s role in advancing a low-carbon economy.

By aligning production growth with large-scale ecosystem protection, Bracell continues to strengthen its position as a leading force in biodiversity conservation and sustainable forestry.



