Academia Sinica offers fully funded PhDs in 14 disciplines

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - Academia Sinica, Taiwan's national academy of sciences and a leading research institution, invites outstanding students worldwide to apply for the 2026 Fall semester of its Taiwan International Graduate Program (TIGP). Applications are now open until 1 February 2026 (GMT+8).



TIGP offers 14 fully funded interdisciplinary PhD programs spanning the sciences and humanities. The Program provides a rigorous research environment supported by Academia Sinica's world-class faculty, research facilities and extensive international collaborations.



Admitted students receive a monthly stipend of NTD 40,000 (approximately USD 1,200) for the first year. The stipend will be extended for more years for student with good academic performance. Outstanding students may also receive an additional NTD 6,000 per month through the TIGP Research Performance Fellowship.



With a diverse academic community and a comprehensive doctoral training program, TIGP offers students the opportunity to pursue advanced research in a globally connected setting.



For more information, please visit the TIGP official website or contact Ms. Huan-Yi Shen (tigp@gate.sinica.edu.tw).

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.