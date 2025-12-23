Young Chinese runners excel at UTMB Asia trail event

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - At Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB, Asia's only UTMB World Series Major, two young Chinese runners gave standout performances. Zhou Kao, a community manager at Outopia, and Luo Qiong, a college student, proved that talent and community support are a recipe for success. Both athletes were supported by Outopia, a trail running brand dedicated to empowering runners to meet their potential.



Zhou Kao, who balances a full-time role with rigorous training, finished as runner-up in the tough 100K race, clocking 9:51:39. Without a traditional elite background, Zhou credits his success to Outopia's support. "Outopia understands the reality of committed runners; their encouragement gave me the confidence to push for a podium finish," he shared.



Luo Qiong, a senior college student, made her international debut with a remarkable two-week back-to-back challenge. After securing second place in the 20K race, she went on to finish in the top 10 in the competitive 50K, earning her spot in the UTMB Finals in 2026. Discovered by Outopia through domestic races, Luo's rapid progression is fueled by the brand's financial and coaching support.



These inspiring performances highlight Outopia's mission to empower everyday athletes with innovative, high-performance gear, while building a community that nurtures potential at all levels. Founded in 2021, Outopia is committed to supporting runners globally, from local community events to international races.



"Seeing young Chinese runners perform at this level globally is incredibly meaningful," said Rachel Lyu, Head of Sports Marketing at Outopia. "Our mission is to empower all runners to reach their potential". At the event, Outopia's pop-up store and shakeout runs further demonstrated the brand's expanding global presence.



At Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB, Outopia's pop-up store and shakeout runs further demonstrated the brand's expanding global presence, bringing together runners from all over the world. These events showcased Outopia's growing international appeal and its dedication to community driven growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.