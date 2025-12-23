Cannubi becomes first Italian restaurant in Thailand with Michelin star

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - Cannubi by Umberto Bombana at Dusit International's reimagined flagship hotel, Dusit Thani Bangkok, has been awarded One Michelin Star in The Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 – the first time an Italian restaurant in Thailand has received the distinction.



Curated by the renowned Chef Umberto Bombana – best known for his Hong Kong flagship, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, the world's only three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant outside Italy – Cannubi by Umberto Bombana reflects the chef's lifelong dedication to exceptional produce, terroir, and refined Italian cooking.



His philosophy is brought to life in Bangkok by his longtime protégé, Executive Italian Chef Andrea Susto, who works with the finest locally sourced and imported ingredients to craft classically rooted dishes refined with contemporary technique. Seasonal à la carte offerings, tasting menus, a set lunch experience, and a celebrated white truffle menu – honouring Bombana's reputation as The King of White Truffles – are complemented by a thoughtfully curated wine list of more than 350 labels chosen for their heritage, character, and quality.



Cannubi by Umberto Bombana's design plays an equal role in shaping the dining experience. Situated on the lobby level of the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok, the two-level space looks out over the hotel's dramatic nine-storey waterfall. Inside, the main dining room is crowned with intricately carved golden teakwood panels preserved and meticulously restored from the original hotel's Benjarong restaurant. These heritage teak elements, combined with flowing lines and atmospheric lighting, create a warmly intimate setting, complemented by private dining rooms accommodating six and twelve guests.



"To be recognised as the first Italian restaurant in Thailand to receive a Michelin Star is a tremendous honour," said Chef Umberto Bombana. "Cannubi by Umberto Bombana is a project very close to my heart, created to express the truth and soul of Italian cuisine through integrity, passion, and respect for exceptional ingredients. Seeing this spirit recognised in Bangkok means the world to me. I am incredibly proud of Chef Andrea Susto and our entire team. This accolade also reflects the vision of the new Dusit Thani Bangkok, where craftsmanship and creativity shape every detail."



Cannubi by Umberto Bombana's Michelin Star adds to a remarkable year for Dusit Thani Bangkok, which, since reopening in September 2024, has received one Michelin Key and earned its place among the world's top 100 hotels, ranking #60 on the inaugural extended list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025. The restaurant's achievement further strengthens the hotel's emergence as one of the region's most compelling new dining destinations, with Pavilion, Dusit Gourmet, 1970 Bar, and the dramatic rooftop venue, Spire Rooftop Bar, among the other standout options.



Cannubi by Umberto Bombana is open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday. For more information, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok.

