Allnex wins EU award for PFAS free additives

December 24, 2025 | 11:26
The company was recognised for developing high-performance industrial additives that avoid harmful forever chemicals.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2025 - allnex has been awarded the EU Product Safety Award by the European Commission. This prestigious award recognizes allnex's early and comprehensive phase-out of PFAS-containing additives, an initiative that goes well beyond current legal requirements and delivers measurable benefits for consumer and environmental safety.

1765454546452

By fully eliminating all PFAS-containing additives from its portfolio by the end of 2024, allnex has become one of the first companies in the industry to demonstrate that high-performance coatings can be achieved without so-called "forever chemicals." PFAS are increasingly questioned because they persist in the environment for long periods of time and pose health risks, although they remain legally permitted in many applications.

"We did not wait for regulation - we took responsibility," said Rainer Blaha, Business VP additives. "The EU Product Safety Award validates our commitment to actively shaping product safety and sustainable chemistry, rather than simply meeting minimum standards."

A Measurable Contribution to Product Safety

Through the transition to PFAS-free alternatives, allnex has enabled the production of approximately 18 million liters of PFAS-free paints and coatings in the EU, and 37 million liters globally. This significantly reduces exposure for professional users and end consumers, while preventing the release of persistent chemicals into the environment.

Having phased out PFAS containing additives, allnex now offers high performance alternatives developed in line with strict internal safety and sustainability criteria. allnex strictly followed safe-by-design principles, avoiding "regrettable substitutions" and prioritizing non-persistent, non-toxic raw materials.

A Benchmark for Industry-Wide Change

The jury of the EU Product Safety Award acknowledged allnex's phase-out of PFAS-containing additives as a clear example of a proactive, forward-looking product safety initiative. At the same time, allnex supports its customers in preparing for future regulatory requirements and in meeting the criteria of ecolabels such as the EU Ecolabel, Nordic Swan, and Blue Angel.

"This award sends a strong signal to the entire industry," added Rainer Blaha. "It proves that voluntary, forward-looking action is not only possible, but that it creates real value for people, the environment, and the market."

The EU Product Safety Award is presented annually by the European Commission and honors companies whose innovative initiatives make an outstanding contribution to product safety.

For more information on the products, visit allnex product finder on allnex.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By allnex

allnex PFASfree additives development EU Product Safety Award Highperformance industrial additives

