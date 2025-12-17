Hong Kong college wins gold at maths awards

The school's student research project earned top honours at the prestigious biennial mathematics competition.
HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - The winners of the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards ("HLMA"), co-organized by Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ("HKUST"), have been announced. Siu Man Li from the Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club College received the Gold Award for his research report titled "Markov Chains Associated with Ultraspherical Polynomials: An Analysis of Weak Convergence and First Passage Time Functionals".
The Silver Award and the Bronze Award were won by Augus Kui Lam Huang, Inna Belle Lee, Chun Lam Lo, Lok Hei Qiao, and Cheuk Lok Wong from St. Paul's Co-educational College, and Edison Sze Ho Fu, Yun Tung Ko, Hoi Chun Puk, and Wai Kwan Yeung from Queen's College, respectively. All winning teams demonstrated exceptional problem-solving abilities, creativity, and academic rigor evident in their work on challenging mathematical topics.
The awards were presented at tonight's ceremony, celebrating the remarkable achievements of the student finalists and reaffirming HLMA's sustained contribution to advancing STEM education in Hong Kong. In her opening remarks, Dr. Choi Yuk-lin, JP, Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said, "The Hang Lung Mathematics Awards not only honours mathematical endeavours, but also reflects its enduring commitment to inspiring a continued passion for mathematics among our students and nurturing Hong Kong's young talents. This aligns well with the promotion of self-directed learning, problem solving and creativity in Hong Kong's school education. I hope all of us in the society can join hands in the promotion of digital education and mathematical modelling for the benefit of our students."
Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, also addressed the audience, stating, "As we celebrate the winners of the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards, we are reminded that talent development is a long-term investment. HLMA embodies our commitment to nurturing the next generation of thinkers and leaders who will navigate an increasingly complex world. We are heartened by the strong support from students, schools, and the academic community, which reinforces our shared mission to advance mathematics education and push the boundaries of excellence. Together, we are empowering young minds to pursue their passion and unlock their potential in mathematics, science, and technology."
Professor Nancy Ip, President of HKUST, said, "HKUST is pleased to continue our partnership with Hang Lung in this biennial competition. Hang Lung Mathematics Awards is more than an academic contest; it is a platform that challenges students to push the boundaries of their knowledge and apply rigorous methodology to original research. By cultivating a community of aspiring mathematicians and providing them with access to world-class training, we are advancing our shared vision of transforming Hong Kong into a global hub for innovation and technology." During the ceremony, a lively Panel Discussion was held on the theme of "Ubiquity of Mathematics: the Language of Discovery." The discussion featured Professor Richard Schoen, 2017 Wolf Prize Laureate in Mathematics and Chair of the 2025 HLMA Scientific Committee, and Professor Ngaiming Mok, 2022 Future Science Prize Laureate, Chair of the HLMA Steering Committee and member of the Scientific Committee. Moderated by Ms. Jennifer Zhu Scott, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Power Dynamics, the distinguished speakers shared their insights on the evolving landscape of mathematics education and the essential skills required for the next generation to thrive in a technology-driven era.
The 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards attracted the participation of close to 100 teams from over 50 secondary schools in Hong Kong. Under the guidance of a supervising teacher, each team decided on a mathematics topic, designed and conducted research, and compiled their findings into a research report. This impactful initiative is pivotal in the cultivation of future mathematical and scientific minds.
Founded in 2004, the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards is a biennial competition that inspires secondary school students to formulate their own research journey and realize their creative potential in mathematics. Throughout its illustrious history, 2,800 students from over 200 schools have participated, submitting more than 500 research reports. Hang Lung donates HK$2.5 million for each competition—HK$1 million is allocated as prize money with the remainder supporting HKUST in providing vital initiatives including academic consultation, assessment, administration, and educational outreach activities. HKUST also offers scholarships for teachers nominated by the winning schools to further their studies through the Master of Science Program in Mathematics for Educators.
Over the past two decades, the HLMA has made a profound impact on cultivating young mathematical talent, with many past winners having gone on to graduate from top universities worldwide and now contributing significantly to society through work in academia and professional fields. HLMA plays an important role in recognizing and fostering a lasting love of mathematical inquiry that extends far beyond secondary school.
This year, the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards drew participation from nearly 100 teams across over 50 secondary schools in Hong Kong. A total of 15 teams were shortlisted for the Oral Defense stage, where a Scientific Committee comprising internationally renowned scholars and educators evaluated the research reports through a rigorous, multi-step review process. The teams were invited to present and defend their findings before the Scientific Committee in a formal setting, an experience that closely resembles the oral defense process required for a postgraduate degree.
For a detailed list of winners of the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards, please refer to the attachment.
List of Winners of the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards
Award
Research Title
Team Member(s)
Teacher
School Name
Gold
Markov Chains Associated with Ultraspherical Polynomials: an Analysis of Weak Convergence and First Passage Time Functionals
Siu Man Li
On Ping Chung
Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club College
Silver
Incentric Subdivisions of Triangles and Iterated Function Systems
Augus Kui Lam Huang Inna Belle Lee Chun Lam Lo Lok Hei Qiao Cheuk Lok Wong
Pak Leong Cheung
St. Paul's Co-educational College
Bronze
On the Generalisations of the No-Three-in-Line Problem
Edison Sze Ho Fu Yun Tung Ko Hoi Chun Puk Wai Kwan Yeung
Hang Chun Chan
Queen's College
Honorable Mentions (listed by school name in alphabetical order)
Research Title
Team Member(s)
Teacher
School Name
On the Number of Multiplicative Type En Friezes
Lok Him Chan David Kai Hei Gu Sui Ping Tang Ho Wong
Yuk Lun Fong
HKUGA College
What Can You Split and Draw?
Triton Cheuk Lok Kho Eron Ching Long Kwok Man Hei Tung
Yuk Lun Fong
HKUGA College
The Mathematics of Riffle Shuffling from Single to Multi-Deck Card Games
Daniel Haifeng Wang Justin Haisong Wang
Ms. Alexandra Streeter
King George V School
On the Images of Rational Numbers under a Certain Type of Fractal Interpolation Function
Tsz Hei Chiu Alex Sheung Fai Lam Hin Chun Lee Jamie Chun Hin Ng Ka Lam Tang
Dr. Wai Shan Cheung
St. Joseph's College
Producing Annoying Sounds with Chalk by Varying Angle of Contact
Joshua Cheung Haoyang Dong Jizheng Li Ming Ze Li Maximilian Ng
David Bian
Victoria Shanghai Academy
