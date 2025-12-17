Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong college wins gold at maths awards

December 17, 2025 | 23:05
(0) user say
The school's student research project earned top honours at the prestigious biennial mathematics competition.

HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - The winners of the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards ("HLMA"), co-organized by Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ("HKUST"), have been announced. Siu Man Li from the Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club College received the Gold Award for his research report titled "Markov Chains Associated with Ultraspherical Polynomials: An Analysis of Weak Convergence and First Passage Time Functionals".

Dr. Choi Yuk-lin, Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (left) and Professor Richard Schoen, Chair of the 2025 HLMA Scientific Committee (right) present the Gold Award to winner Siu Man Li from Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club College at the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards.
Dr. Choi Yuk-lin, Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (left) and Professor Richard Schoen, Chair of the 2025 HLMA Scientific Committee (right) present the Gold Award to winner Siu Man Li from Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club College at the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards.

The Silver Award and the Bronze Award were won by Augus Kui Lam Huang, Inna Belle Lee, Chun Lam Lo, Lok Hei Qiao, and Cheuk Lok Wong from St. Paul's Co-educational College, and Edison Sze Ho Fu, Yun Tung Ko, Hoi Chun Puk, and Wai Kwan Yeung from Queen's College, respectively. All winning teams demonstrated exceptional problem-solving abilities, creativity, and academic rigor evident in their work on challenging mathematical topics.

The awards were presented at tonight's ceremony, celebrating the remarkable achievements of the student finalists and reaffirming HLMA's sustained contribution to advancing STEM education in Hong Kong. In her opening remarks, Dr. Choi Yuk-lin, JP, Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said, "The Hang Lung Mathematics Awards not only honours mathematical endeavours, but also reflects its enduring commitment to inspiring a continued passion for mathematics among our students and nurturing Hong Kong's young talents. This aligns well with the promotion of self-directed learning, problem solving and creativity in Hong Kong's school education. I hope all of us in the society can join hands in the promotion of digital education and mathematical modelling for the benefit of our students."

Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, also addressed the audience, stating, "As we celebrate the winners of the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards, we are reminded that talent development is a long-term investment. HLMA embodies our commitment to nurturing the next generation of thinkers and leaders who will navigate an increasingly complex world. We are heartened by the strong support from students, schools, and the academic community, which reinforces our shared mission to advance mathematics education and push the boundaries of excellence. Together, we are empowering young minds to pursue their passion and unlock their potential in mathematics, science, and technology."

Professor Nancy Ip, President of HKUST, said, "HKUST is pleased to continue our partnership with Hang Lung in this biennial competition. Hang Lung Mathematics Awards is more than an academic contest; it is a platform that challenges students to push the boundaries of their knowledge and apply rigorous methodology to original research. By cultivating a community of aspiring mathematicians and providing them with access to world-class training, we are advancing our shared vision of transforming Hong Kong into a global hub for innovation and technology."
During the ceremony, a lively Panel Discussion was held on the theme of "Ubiquity of Mathematics: the Language of Discovery." The discussion featured Professor Richard Schoen, 2017 Wolf Prize Laureate in Mathematics and Chair of the 2025 HLMA Scientific Committee, and Professor Ngaiming Mok, 2022 Future Science Prize Laureate, Chair of the HLMA Steering Committee and member of the Scientific Committee. Moderated by Ms. Jennifer Zhu Scott, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Power Dynamics, the distinguished speakers shared their insights on the evolving landscape of mathematics education and the essential skills required for the next generation to thrive in a technology-driven era.

The 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards attracted the participation of close to 100 teams from over 50 secondary schools in Hong Kong. Under the guidance of a supervising teacher, each team decided on a mathematics topic, designed and conducted research, and compiled their findings into a research report. This impactful initiative is pivotal in the cultivation of future mathematical and scientific minds.

Appendix

Founded in 2004, the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards is a biennial competition that inspires secondary school students to formulate their own research journey and realize their creative potential in mathematics. Throughout its illustrious history, 2,800 students from over 200 schools have participated, submitting more than 500 research reports. Hang Lung donates HK$2.5 million for each competition—HK$1 million is allocated as prize money with the remainder supporting HKUST in providing vital initiatives including academic consultation, assessment, administration, and educational outreach activities. HKUST also offers scholarships for teachers nominated by the winning schools to further their studies through the Master of Science Program in Mathematics for Educators.

Over the past two decades, the HLMA has made a profound impact on cultivating young mathematical talent, with many past winners having gone on to graduate from top universities worldwide and now contributing significantly to society through work in academia and professional fields. HLMA plays an important role in recognizing and fostering a lasting love of mathematical inquiry that extends far beyond secondary school.

This year, the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards drew participation from nearly 100 teams across over 50 secondary schools in Hong Kong. A total of 15 teams were shortlisted for the Oral Defense stage, where a Scientific Committee comprising internationally renowned scholars and educators evaluated the research reports through a rigorous, multi-step review process. The teams were invited to present and defend their findings before the Scientific Committee in a formal setting, an experience that closely resembles the oral defense process required for a postgraduate degree.

For a detailed list of winners of the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards, please refer to the attachment.

Attachment

List of Winners of the 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards
Award Research Title Team Member(s) Teacher School Name
Gold Markov Chains Associated with Ultraspherical Polynomials:
an Analysis of Weak Convergence and First Passage Time Functionals		 Siu Man Li On Ping Chung Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club College
Silver Incentric Subdivisions of Triangles and Iterated Function Systems Augus Kui Lam Huang Inna Belle Lee
Chun Lam Lo
Lok Hei Qiao
Cheuk Lok Wong		 Pak Leong Cheung St. Paul's Co-educational College
Bronze On the Generalisations of the No-Three-in-Line Problem Edison Sze Ho Fu
Yun Tung Ko
Hoi Chun Puk
Wai Kwan Yeung		 Hang Chun Chan Queen's College
Honorable Mentions (listed by school name in alphabetical order)
Research Title Team Member(s) Teacher School Name
On the Number of Multiplicative Type En Friezes Lok Him Chan
David Kai Hei Gu
Sui Ping Tang
Ho Wong		 Yuk Lun Fong HKUGA College
What Can You Split and Draw? Triton Cheuk Lok Kho
Eron Ching Long Kwok
Man Hei Tung		 Yuk Lun Fong HKUGA College
The Mathematics of Riffle Shuffling from Single to Multi-Deck Card Games Daniel Haifeng Wang
Justin Haisong Wang		 Ms. Alexandra Streeter King George V School
On the Images of Rational Numbers under a Certain Type of Fractal Interpolation Function Tsz Hei Chiu
Alex Sheung Fai Lam
Hin Chun Lee
Jamie Chun Hin Ng
Ka Lam Tang		 Dr. Wai Shan Cheung St. Joseph's College
Producing Annoying Sounds with Chalk by Varying Angle of Contact Joshua Cheung
Haoyang Dong
Jizheng Li
Ming Ze Li
Maximilian Ng		 David Bian Victoria Shanghai Academy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

By Hang Lung Properties

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong 2025 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards

Related Contents

Hong Kong Listed Companies announce 2025 governance and ESG award winners

Hong Kong Listed Companies announce 2025 governance and ESG award winners

Hong Kong starts countdown to 2026 ANOC Assembly

Hong Kong starts countdown to 2026 ANOC Assembly

Hong Kong retakes top global IPO ranking for 2025

Hong Kong retakes top global IPO ranking for 2025

Hong Kong sports documentary wins top prize at film festival

Hong Kong sports documentary wins top prize at film festival

15th Shanghai Biennale opens with evocative theme

15th Shanghai Biennale opens with evocative theme

Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star

Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

SUNeVision launches third year startup programme

SUNeVision launches third year startup programme

Casket Fairprice team launches pet funeral firm

Casket Fairprice team launches pet funeral firm

Urban art biennale opens in Hong Kong

Urban art biennale opens in Hong Kong

HKDPB survey reveals savings security sentiment for eighth year

HKDPB survey reveals savings security sentiment for eighth year

Lever Style makes seventh post IPO acquisition

Lever Style makes seventh post IPO acquisition

IX Digital Asset releases 2025 review results

IX Digital Asset releases 2025 review results

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020