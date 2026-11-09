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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZTE showcases digital infrastructure architecture at Hong Kong FinTech Week

November 09, 2026 | 11:06
(0) user say
Telecommunications vendor ZTE presented its digital infrastructure strategy for financial institutions at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026, targeting banking network security and operational efficiency.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, shared its infrastructure strategy and industry practices for the era of agentic finance at Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from November 2 to 6.

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Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice President of ZTE and President of Overseas Enterprise Business, was invited to attend the event. Han Jingyun, Vice President of ZTE, attended the Financial AI Forum and delivered a keynote address entitled "The Runway for Intelligent Finance: Zero Failure, Trust, Optimal TCO, and Open Ecosystem."

In his speech, Han pointed out that while intelligent finance unlocks tremendous industry opportunities, it also introduces unprecedented challenges: system operational instability, massive computing demand surges, security vulnerabilities across intelligent agents and equipment systems, computing capacity bottlenecks, soaring capital expenditures (CAPEX), and closed proprietary ecosystems. "Every intelligent takeoff demands a trustworthy runway," he aptly remarked.

Facing the era of intelligent finance, ZTE has established a next-generation financial infrastructure anchored on its three-pillar "ZTE" framework:

Z (Zero Failure) Architecting a Stable, Financial-Grade Intelligent Foundation

ZTE has built end-to-end full-stack capabilities spanning databases, operating systems, and network infrastructure. Currently, ZTE powers more than 10 billion financial transactions daily across major banking institutions, processing over RMB 10 trillion in daily transaction volume.

Its proprietary GoldenDB distributed database has run smoothly in mission-critical core banking systems for six consecutive years, delivering an extraordinary reliability of over 99.9999% ("six-nines").

T (Trust and TCO Optimal) Building Trustworthy, Cost-Efficient Intelligent Infrastructure

On the Trust front, ZTE advances security across both product and AI agent dimensions. GoldenDB was among the first to pass national security and reliability evaluations, with its distributed database achieving a Level II rating (the highest tier currently available); and ZTE's cloud terminals leverage a zero-trust architecture with zero local data retention, mitigating security incidents by over 70%.

ZTE's enterprise-grade AI agent platform, Co-Claw, was also among the first to earn official Trusted AI Accreditation from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), with its agent memory capability achieving the industry's highest Level 4+ rating.

On the TCO Optimal front, ZTE delivers best-in-class TCO solutions across AI servers, cloud platforms, and cloud terminals. ZTE's AI servers are broadly compatible with mainstream global GPUs, enabling on-demand, flexible selection to satisfy diverse computing requirements. In cloud terminals, ZTE ranks No. 1 nationwide in market share, with its Cloud PC platform serving over 10 million users, supporting unified management of millions of endpoints while repurposing existing assets to minimize capital investment.

E (Ecosystem) Cultivating Broadly Compatible, Scale-Proven Open Intelligent Infrastructure

ZTE achieves extensive ecosystem compatibility across all technology layers, currently collaborating with over 30 leading industry ecosystem partners.

In Mainland China, ZTE serves all 6 major state-owned commercial banks and all 12 nationwide joint-stock commercial banks, achieving a 100% coverage rate. In Hong Kong, ZTE supports multiple mainstream financial institutions. Across overseas markets, its business footprint spans Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where ZTE has established long-term strategic partnerships with leading regional banks.

Looking ahead to the era of intelligent finance, ZTE will continue to leverage its three "ZTE" pillars—safeguarding mission-critical operations with Zero Failure, driving sustainable growth through Trust and Optimal TCO, and co-creating value with partners across an Open Ecosystem—to forge an enduring, resilient intelligent foundation for the future of Hong Kong's financial ecosystem.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ZTE Corporation

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TagTag:
ZTE Hong Kong FinTech Week ZTE Corporation Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026

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