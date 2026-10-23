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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZTE unveils M8000 micro module data centre for artificial intelligence computing

October 23, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
Telecommunications equipment manufacturer ZTE launched its M8000 intelligent computing micro-module data centre architecture in Singapore to accelerate global artificial intelligence infrastructure deployments across enterprise networks.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions. ZTE has officially launched the new-generation integrated IT POD solution, ZXEDC M8000 Intelligent Computing Micro-Module, at Data Center World Asia, Asia's premier data center event. Addressing industry pain points driven by the AI computing boom, soaring rack power density, uncertain business iteration, and the transition from air cooling to liquid cooling-the solution delivers a high-density, scalable and evolvable intelligent computing foundation for data center clients worldwide.

ZTE Launches M8000 Intelligent Computing Micro-Module Data Center, New-Gen AIDC IT POD Solution for Global Deployment

The M8000 integrates enclosed cold aisle, liquid-cooled racks, network racks, coldplate liquid cooling CDU, secondary-side piping, high-voltage DC, intelligent busbars, thin-sheet air wall, monitoring, lighting, cabling and fire linkage into one unified solution. It supports high-density deployment of AI servers, flexible power distribution, switchable air/liquid cooling and scalable capacity. Compatible with general-purpose and AI computing hybrid deployment, it enables one-time deployment with long-term evolution.

  • Key Product Highlights
High-Density Deployment and Flexible Evolution — Rack power ranges from 20–60kW per rack, with a peak of 250kW per rack. The racks are decoupled from the frame, supporting full racks and special-form-factor racks. On-site air-to-liquid cooling retrofits are available at later stages. Standardized, productized components allow fast on-site assembly and shorter delivery timelines.

Flexible Cooling and Power, Low Carbon — Adopting an air-and-liquid shared-source architecture, the CDU pairs with thin-sheet air walls with dual cooling sources for dynamically adjustable air/liquid cooling ratio. The solution maximizes free cooling, delivering a PUE as low as 1.15 across all regions. The 800V HVDC combined with intelligent busbars enables flexible in-row power supply for racks, achieving up to 98% power supply efficiency.

System-Level Liquid Cooling Safety with UL Certification — It is the industry's first solution to obtain UL system-level leak-proof certification. Full-chain leak protection covers CDU, liquid-cooled racks, liquid-cooled servers and switches. Equipped with leak detection and automatic liquid replenishment to mitigate leakage risks.

Intelligent O&M for Cost and Efficiency Optimisation — Unified control of air and liquid cooling, integrated cooling & power management, and automatic optimisation via AI algorithms reduce cooling CLF energy consumption by over 10%. Backed by the iDCIM management platform, it delivers end-to-end visibility of power and cooling systems and simplifies O&M for intelligent computing infrastructure.
  • Customer Benefits
Protect Capital Investment — One architecture supports three generations of IT hardware upgrades, avoiding large-scale retrofits during computing capacity expansion and safeguarding customers' infrastructure investment.

Guaranteed Business Reliability — Full-chain liquid cooling safety protection delivers stable operating environments for high-power AI clusters.

Lower Operating Expense — Free cooling coupled with AI optimization cuts energy consumption and reduces PUE.
  • Reference Case
In 2025, ZTE won the bid for 666 IT modules for a computing center project in the Yangtze River Delta for a leading Chinese internet enterprise. 345 sets of M8000 IT PODs have been successfully delivered. Adopting the architecture of single-row racks plus single-row thin-sheet air walls, the solution uses factory prefabrication and skid-mounted transportation for on-site hoisting. It only took one month from PO issuance to site arrival, efficiently supporting rapid rollout of large-scale intelligent computing clusters.

The ZXEDC M8000 Intelligent Computing Micro Module solution is built for high-density air-liquid hybrid AIDC scenarios, helping customers across Asia Pacific and globally build efficient, reliable and low-carbon AI computing foundations rapidly.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.zte.com.cn/global

By ZTE Corporation

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TagTag:
ZTE M8000 data centre artificial intelligence computing

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