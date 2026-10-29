XTransfer joins Hong Kong and Singapore fintech summits as sponsor

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, will participate in Hong Kong FinTech Week and Singapore FinTech Festival for the third consecutive year, joining as a Silver Sponsor and Gold Sponsor, respectively. At both events, the company will showcase its latest innovations in cross-border collections and payments, AI-powered compliance and risk control, and inclusive financial services for SMEs.

XTransfer Returns to Hong Kong FinTech Week and Singapore FinTech Festival for Third Consecutive Year

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, will join the management team at showcases and closed-door sessions in both cities, sharing views on AI risk control and operations, local-currency settlement in emerging markets and practical inclusive finance for SMEs. During the events, XTransfer will hold signing ceremonies for strategic cooperation with several international financial institutions, further extending its global clearing network.



A central focus will be XTransfer's financial institution partnership model, which enables banks and payment institutions to participate as both co-builders and users. Partners can contribute local collection, payout and FX capabilities, while accessing services such as Pay-to-China, Local-Currency Collection and Local-Currency Payout through the XTransfer API.



Another focus will be XTransfer's end-to-end local-currency settlement. In emerging markets, restricted access to foreign exchange can delay the settlement of legitimate trade payments. To address this, XTransfer has built an end-to-end B2B trade settlement network comparable to Visa and Mastercard, directly connecting paying and receiving banks. Paired with its pioneering local collection account service, it enables end-to-end local-currency settlement, a 24/7, fast, low-cost, and compliant option that lets buyers and sellers worldwide pay and receive trade funds in their respective local currencies. The service now covers nearly 60 countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, etc.



Today, XTransfer serves more than one million SMEs globally, with over US$60 billion in total payment volume in 2025, and is trusted by more than 170 global financial partners. Through its participation in Hong Kong and Singapore, XTransfer aims to deepen collaboration across the financial ecosystem and make cross-border payments more secure, efficient and accessible for trade businesses worldwide.



https://www.xtransfer.com

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