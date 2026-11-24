SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, attended the Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area Technology Connectivity Forum in Shenzhen, held amid the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) “China Year” events. The forum was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, and the Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam, attended the forum and delivered a keynote speech. During the event, James Zhang, Senior Vice President of ZTE, exchanged a MoU with PTIT of Vietnam, underscoring ZTE’s strong commitment to cultivating local digital talent. Meanwhile, Han Jingyun, Vice President of ZTE, participated in a thematic panel discussion to share the company’s innovative practices.

At the forum, General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his vision for cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science, technology, and talent cultivation to become a highlight in bilateral relations. He emphasized the need to jointly enhance research and innovation capabilities, master strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, and autonomous systems, and place high-caliber talent cultivation at the center of cooperation. He also encouraged research institutes, universities, and enterprises from both sides to establish joint research teams and laboratories to train engineers, experts, and scientists capable of solving complex real-world problems.

Under this momentum and witnessed by the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam and leaders of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, James Zhang exchanged an MoU with PTIT, a university directly under Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology. Zhang emphasized that both sides will deepen university-enterprise collaboration in green digital infrastructure and AI computing—spanning green data centers, cloud computing, AI servers, and computing power networks. Building upon ZTE’s existing Vietnamese Engineer Training Program, the company will continue partnering with Vietnamese universities and research institutions to train engineers and build joint laboratories, empowering Vietnam’s digital talent ecosystem and expanding new frontiers in digital infrastructure cooperation.

During the thematic panel discussion, Han Jingyun highlighted ZTE’s low-altitude economy pilot project. Leveraging advanced integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) technologies, the project enables drone-based food and parcel deliveries to be completed within approximately ten minutes after a user places an order. Han further noted that ZTE’s new energy and energy storage solutions can be deeply integrated with digital infrastructure to better support the sustainable development of the low-altitude economy.

As a driver of the digital economy, ZTE will actively seize the opportunities brought by deepened APEC regional cooperation and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, continuously strengthening pragmatic collaboration across government, industry, academia, and research sectors in Vietnam and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

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