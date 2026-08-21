ZJLD Group delivers operational recovery in half-year financial results

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") (SEHK stock code: 06979.HK), a flagship enterprise in China's baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 ("FY 2026 1H" or the "Period")

In the first half of 2026, the broader baijiu industry operated within a demanding macroeconomic environment characterized by structural adjustments and sluggish consumer demand. In response to cyclical headwinds during the Period, the Group proactively optimized its operational strategies, strengthened healthy channel management, and accelerated digital innovation, resulting in comprehensive stabilization and an operational rebound. The year 2026 marks a pivotal strategic inflection point for ZJLD, signaling the completion of a two-year industry-driven consolidation and the onset of a new high-quality growth cycle.



The key financial and business highlights are as follows:

FY 2026 1H



(for the six months ended June 30, 2026)



(RMB'000) FY 2025 1H



(for the six months ended June 30, 2025)



(RMB'000) Changed by Revenue 2,546,069 2,497,106 +2.0% Gross profit 1,520,856 1,474,284 +3.2% Gross profit margin 59.7% 59.0% +0.7percentagepoints Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 580,717 574,771 +1.0% Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities (234,035) (322,274) -27.4% Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure) 626,064 613,202 +2.1% Adjusted net profit margin (non-IFRS measure) 24.6% 24.6% —

During the Period, the Group recorded revenue of RMB 2,546.1 million, representing a 2.0% year-on-year increase. Gross profit increased by 3.2% to RMB 1,520.9 million, while Adjusted Net Profit reached RMB 626.1 million, up 2.1% year-on-year. Benefiting from an expanded revenue contribution of Sub-premium products and the Li Du brand, alongside streamlined production efficiencies, the Group's gross margin expanded by 0.7 percentage points to 59.7%. Net cash operation cash outflow narrowed significantly by 27.4%, underscoring rigorous cash flow management and prudent risk control.

brand, alongside streamlined production efficiencies, the Group's gross margin expanded by 0.7 percentage points to 59.7%. Net cash operation cash outflow narrowed significantly by 27.4%, underscoring rigorous cash flow management and prudent risk control. Zhenjiu (Flagship Brand): Generated RMB 1,342.4 million in revenue during the Period, accounting for 52.7% of total revenue. The Group exercised disciplined control over channel fulfilment ahead of the launch of the next-generation Zhen 15 to safeguard channel pricing integrity. Meanwhile, the strategic flagship product " Da Zhen " achieved strong growth and explosive nationwide expansion across 31 provinces and 280 cities, driving Zhenjiu's gross margin up to 59.8%.

(Flagship Brand): Generated RMB 1,342.4 million in revenue during the Period, accounting for 52.7% of total revenue. The Group exercised disciplined control over channel fulfilment ahead of the launch of the next-generation to safeguard channel pricing integrity. Meanwhile, the strategic flagship product " " achieved strong growth and explosive nationwide expansion across 31 provinces and 280 cities, driving Zhenjiu's gross margin up to 59.8%. Li Du (Second Growth Engine): Accelerated its growth momentum, recording revenue of RMB 788.0 million, sharply up 28.9% year-on-year. Driven by the national expansion of its Sub-premium and Mid-tier product portfolio, such as Li Du Sorghum 1975 (李渡高粱 1975) , Li Du Sorghum * Changyin Collection Series (李渡高粱酒 · 暢飲珍藏版 ) , and the Li Du King Series (李渡王系列) , Li Du demonstrated formidable, explosive market penetration and volume growth.

(Second Growth Engine): Accelerated its growth momentum, recording revenue of RMB 788.0 million, sharply up 28.9% year-on-year. Driven by the national expansion of its Sub-premium and Mid-tier product portfolio, such as , , and the , demonstrated formidable, explosive market penetration and volume growth. Xiangjiao & Kaikouxiao (Regional Powerhouse): Maintained solid market share within Hunan Province, generating RMB 282.8 million, up 2.0% year-on-year, and RMB 81.8 million, up 1.0% year-on-year, respectively in revenue, both delivering sustained market stabilization and modest growth.

Sub-Premium Baijiu Segment: Delivered exceptional performance, achieving revenue of RMB 1,366.1 million, up 39.1% year-on-year. The segment's contribution to overall revenue surged from 39.3% to 53.7%, reflecting the Group's agile realignment with evolving consumer shifts toward rational spending and banquet occasions (e.g., weddings and celebrations), successfully capturing growth opportunities in the sub-premium segment.

The Board of Directors does not recommend the declaration of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (FY 2025 1H: nil).



Strategic Agility: Pioneering Channel Innovation & Digital Synergy as Dual-Engine

The Group's proprietary "Premier Retailers Alliance" model and the Monthly Profit-sharing Model ("月月分利模式") designed for the 5th Generation Zhen 15 have effectively resolved long-standing industry pain points, such as price inversion and distributor margin compression. By establishing competitive monthly margins, automating online ordering, and offering a share-linked sales incentive plan with certain distributors, the Group successfully attracted and retained high-calibre distributors with strong group-selling capabilities and direct access to end consumers. As of 30 June 2026, the Group's distributor network expanded to 8,993 partners, an increase of 710 from the end of 2025.



Complementing this channel evolution, the Group adopted an omnichannel marketing framework combining "Community Penetration + Digital Empowerment". Chairman Wu Xiangdong's executive video channel ("Wu Jindong – ZJLD, 吳金東－珍酒李渡") and regional cultural livestreams topped the "Entrepreneur Video IP 100 List" (企業家視頻IP100榜單) for seven consecutive months, averaging over one million views per broadcast. This sparked widespread co-created content with members of the Premier Retailers Alliance (萬商聯盟), creating a powerful online-to-offline traffic funnel. Simultaneously, Zhenjiu's brand value rose to RMB 34.685 billion, a 103% gain over five years, solidifying among China's top three sauce-aroma baijiu brands.



Forward-Looking AI Integration and Enterprise Digitization

The Group anchors its digital transformation strategy on operational capability and sustainable value creation. During the Period, in partnership with China Unicom, the Group developed an "AI + Expert Blending" framework powered by Large Language Models (LLMs). This synthesis of traditional heritage and advanced AI enables intelligent blending, elevating consistency, efficiency and craft precision. Furthermore, the Group upgraded Da Zhen's digital coding system to a "Six-Code" integration architecture, incorporating NFC anti-counterfeiting and ceramic jar storage metrics, as well as an RFID smart case labelling system to track and ensure precise volumetric measurement and end-to-end lifecycle traceability for every Da Zhen product. Zhenjiu was also awarded the national Data Management Capability Maturity Model (DCMM) Level 3 (Robust) accreditation, further validating its AI deployment and digital leadership.



Deepening Operational Foundations to Drive the New High-Quality Growth Cycle

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026 and beyond, ZJLD will maintain strategic poise by extending proven operational frameworks, such as the "Premier Retailers Alliance" and "Monthly Profit-sharing Model" to Zhen 30 and other core product lines. This initiative will precisely activate high-end and mid-tier markets while strengthening portfolio synergies across all price ranges. Concurrently, the Group will deepen its operation-sales decoupling (營銷分離) mechanism, rigorously monitor channel pricing, protect distributor profitability, and prioritize storage facility construction across its five major production facilities, namely Zhen Jiu Mao Tai Shuang Long (茅台鎮雙龍), Zhen Jiu Bai Yan Gou (白岩溝), Zhen Jiu Zhao Jia Gou (趙家溝), Li Du Zheng Jia Shan (鄭家山) and Xiang Jiao Jiang Bei (江北) to reinforce its long-term competitive moat.



Wu Xiangdong, Founder and Chairman of ZJLD Group, remarked, "Baijiu is a business that demands patience and reverence—time speaks through quality, and authentic fragrance endures. Over two years of industry rebalancing, our distributor partners and we have navigated genuine challenges and hardships; yet this period offered an invaluable window for reflection, consolidation, and self-reinvention. The deeper the valley, the more vital it is to stay grounded and focus on disciplined execution. Our stabilization in the first half of 2026 is the natural reward of diligent work and marks the dawn of a new growth phase. There are no shortcuts in business—only an uncompromising pursuit of quality, continuous market exploration, and adaptability in the face of change. In times of adversity, we chose to brew finer liquor, preserve channel profitability, and deliver utmost sincerity to our consumers. The launch of the 'Premier Retailers Alliance' and 'Monthly Profit-sharing Model' models ensures that every partner who trusts ZJLD enjoys security, clarity, and equitable rewards amid challenging conditions.



Engaging directly with consumers and merchants through digital broadcasts has reinvigorated my entrepreneurial passion and joy, which I felt when I first entered the baijiu industry. The consumers' appreciation for fine baijiu remains undiminished, and their yearning for a better life remains passionate. 2026 serves as ZJLD's springboard for a renewed journey. We remain a dedicated team of idealistic distillers, honoring nature's harvest, grateful for the passage of time, and optimistic about the industry's future. ZJLD will move forward with resilience, innovation, and an open heart alongside all our companions—cheers to bright moments and the journey ahead."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.