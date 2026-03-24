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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ITL Corporation scoops Global HR Tech Icons 2026 Award

March 24, 2026 | 20:25
(0) user say
Last month, Simon Thuc, deputy general director, VP of Human Resources at logistics major ITL Corporation was honoured again with the prestigious Global HR Tech Icons 2026 award.

The award was presented at the 34th World HRD Congress, held from February 16-18, in Mumbai, India - one of the most influential global HR forums, bringing together over 2,000 senior professionals from 133 countries.

ITL Corporation scoops Global HR Tech Icons 2026 Award

With the theme “Employee Health & Wellness + Technology for Change (AI) + Employer Branding = Future of Work 2026,” the World HRD Congress 2026 reaffirmed the increasingly vital role of human resources in shaping agile, sustainable, and future-ready organisations.

The Global HR Tech Icons recognition honours outstanding leaders in HR technology, learning and development, and people transformation.

The selection process is rigorous and globally benchmarked, encompassing peer nominations, independent research, advisory board reviews, and validation by an international jury panel.

Simon Thuc’s recognition with this award is a testament to his leadership, his contributions to human capital transformation, and his commitment to nurturing talent, truly embodying the spirit of the Global HR Tech Icons award.

ITL Corporation scoops Global HR Tech Icons 2026 Award
The recognition is a testament to Simon Thuc’s leadership and contributions to human capital transformation.

This also marks another milestone in Simon Thuc’s journey of making a strong impact on the regional and global HR map. In May 2024 Thuc was the only Vietnamese honoured to receive the Global Inclusive Talent Leadership Award – Mighty 90 Winners by Verdict Software. And in September 2025, he was recognised among the Top HR Leaders – Vietnam, certified by the CHRO Asia and the World Federation of HR Professionals.

For ITL Corporation, a market leader in integrated logistics, entering a transformation journey with sustainable growth ambitions, human capital continues to be the foundation driving the company’s momentum.

ITL is steadily building a workforce that is agile, adaptable, and continuously learning, growing together and ready to embrace new opportunities on the journey ahead.

ITL Corporation completes acquisition of Sotrans Group ITL Corporation completes acquisition of Sotrans Group

Indo Trans Logistics (ITL) Corporation today announced the successful acquisition of South Logistics JSC (Sotrans Group), raising its ownership ratio to 97 per cent.
ITL takes lead in making Vietnam’s logistics globally integrated ITL takes lead in making Vietnam’s logistics globally integrated

Participating in the Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Southeast Asia exhibition and conference in Singapore, ITL reaffirmed its role in contributing to making Vietnam a new regional transit hub for goods.
ITL cements position at European logistics event ITL cements position at European logistics event

By participating in the Transport Logistic & Air Cargo Europe Exhibition and Conference 2025, ITL Corporation has affirmed its international position as a trusted commercial bridge between Vietnam and the world.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Global HR Tech Icons human resources Logistics Major Employee Health Technology Change Employer Branding Future Ready Organizations

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