YY Group Malaysia plans fivefold workforce expansion for $14 million target

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced its subsidiary, YY Circle Malaysia, projects approximately US$14 million in revenue for 2026, driven by an expansion of its retail promoter workforce from 120 to 600 personnel across Malaysian supermarket chains.

Retail promoter staffing is in high demand in Malaysia's large and growing retail sector. The Company's strategic operational expansion in this segment is forecasted to contribute an estimated 15% to 20% increase in revenue for YY Circle Malaysia, making it a meaningful growth driver beyond the subsidiary's hospitality core. The Company will manage this workforce through its proprietary YY Circle platform, delivering trusted, data-driven scheduling, deployment and performance tracking solutions at scale.

"Our rapid scaling of this specialized retail workforce demonstrates the versatility of our digital platform," said Ken Teng, YY Group's Director of Southeast Asia. "Broadening our presence in Malaysia's retail sector diversifies our service mix and creates a more resilient revenue base, while laying the groundwork for further expansion into additional verticals."

"Malaysia was our first overseas market to reach meaningful scale, and growing our retail promoter workforce by fivefold reflects the market's strong demand for our specialized manpower solutions," said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "This expansion not only reinforces our overall revenue growth trajectory for the 2026 fiscal year but also raises YY Circle Malaysia's profile among nationally-recognized brands, paving the way for broader growth."

