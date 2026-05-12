APG Securities signs strategic deal with Hong Kong-based Mango Financial

The signing ceremony, held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12, marked a key milestone in APG’s ongoing restructuring process, aimed at repositioning the firm’s business model towards capital market expansion and alignment with increasingly stringent market standards.

The agreement encompasses three core areas of cooperation, beginning with traditional brokerage services. APG Securities provides brokerage, investment advisory, and trading support services in the Vietnamese market.

Within the scope of this partnership, Mango Financial will act as an international gateway to introduce investment opportunities in Vietnam to its global network of investors, expanding access to foreign capital.

Regarding investment banking activities, the two parties will collaborate on mergers and acquisitions advisory to support Vietnamese enterprises in accessing and listing on international markets, such as the United States and Hong Kong (China).

The objective is to enhance connectivity between Vietnam’s capital markets and international equivalents, enabling enterprises to diversify funding channels and provide tailored financial solutions for their long-term growth needs.

Furthermore, the firms will jointly conduct market research and identify new sector initiatives. The focus will remain on attracting international capital into high-growth domestic sectors, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and technology, particularly within the AI value chain.

This collaboration aims to expand the pipeline of investment opportunities while strengthening connectivity between international financiers and key strategic sectors of the domestic economy.

“Today’s event marks a significant step in APG’s international expansion strategy, as Vietnam’s stock market has officially been reclassified as a Secondary Emerging Market,” an APG Securities representative said. “We are committed to enhancing transparency standards, strengthening connectivity with global capital, and delivering financial solutions that meet the increasingly diverse needs of our clients and investors.”

Established in 2007 and listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange since 2018, APG Securities is currently implementing a comprehensive restructuring strategy focused on enhancing business performance, strengthening governance standards, and expanding its capital markets activities.

Its partner, Mango Financial, is licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and has over 50 years of operating experience in investment banking, listing advisory, and asset management.

With a broad client network across key Asian markets and extensive experience in executing international initial public offerings, the firm serves as a strategic partner in connecting enterprises with global capital sources.

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