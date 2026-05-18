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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PC1 Group says business stable as it cooperates with authorities

May 18, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
PC1 Group continues to maintain business continuity and stabilise operation despite the prosecution of certain members of its leadership.
PC1 Group says business stable as it cooperates with authorities

Accordingly, the group has taken all necessary measures to ensure its corporate governance, executive management, and business operations remain stable, continuous, and lawful.

PC1 noted legal authorities have allowed the implicated individuals to grant full authorisation to the group's key personnel. This enables them to continue governing and operating the enterprise without any disruption to business activities.

PC1's core business sectors have been designed to operate professionally and independently, and remain unaffected. Production and business activities continue normally across energy, industrial plant operations, and domestic and international projects. The company's sites, factories, and operational systems are functioning safely and stably, with all obligations to customers, partners, banks, investors, and employees being fulfilled as committed.

The board and management team are ensuring continuity in executive operations, risk management, and employee morale with responsibility, professionalism, and transparency.

Over its 60-year history, PC1 has been shaped by generations of executives, engineers, and employees through dedication, discipline, and persistent contributions to national energy, infrastructure, and economic development. These core values remain PC1's foundation to sustain operations, overcome challenges, and safeguard its corporate reputation.

The group said that PC1 Group values the continued trust and support of its shareholders, investors, customers, partners, and employees, which is vital to stabilising operations, enhancing governance, upholding social responsibility, and achieving sustainable growth. All official updates will be publicly disclosed by PC1 in strict compliance with legal regulations and disclosure obligations of a listed enterprise.

PC1 to acquire Nomura Asia Investment in Vietnam PC1 to acquire Nomura Asia Investment in Vietnam

PC1 Group JSC announced it would purchase all shares of Nomura Asia Investment Pte. Ltd. (NAIV), subject to regulatory approvals.
PC1 weathers recession and maintains positive growth PC1 weathers recession and maintains positive growth

According to PC1 Group JSC's aggregate figures for its production and business activities for the first 10 months of 2022, which were presented during a Webinar conference on November 4, it has recorded positive results in the challenging context of both the global and local economies.
PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

Vietnam’s PC1 Group has partnered with Singapore-based DENZAI International Holdings to expand cooperation on renewable energy and infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
PC1 Group Business prosecution leadership

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