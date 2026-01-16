Corporate

PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

January 16, 2026 | 21:18
Vietnam’s PC1 Group has partnered with Singapore-based DENZAI International Holdings to expand cooperation on renewable energy and infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia.
PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

On January 14, PC1 Group JSC and DENZAI International Holdings Pte. Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement covering renewable energy and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) in Vietnam and the Philippines, with the partnership set to begin with the 58.5MW Camarines Sur onshore wind power project on Luzon Island.

“We see DENZAI as a capable and reliable partner whose heavy-lift, transport, and engineering strengths complement PC1’s EPC and renewable energy expertise,” said Dang Quoc Tuong, deputy general director of PC1 Group. “Beyond construction, the partnership also lays the groundwork for developing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and operations and maintenance capabilities in Vietnam and the Philippines, a key strategic priority for PC1.”

“PC1 is both an EPC contractor and a wind power developer, having jointly developed three wind farms with Japan’s Renova,” he added. “The group currently provides operations and control centre services for its own projects and 28 others, and through this partnership with DENZAI, aims to expand maintenance services, deploy specialised equipment, and further develop OEM-related capabilities.”

Kohki Uemura, president and CEO of DENZAI International Holdings Pte. Ltd., said, “We look forward to working alongside PC1, which we see as a highly experienced and trusted partner in wind power construction.” He added that as the Philippines accelerates its transition to renewable energy, wind power will play an increasingly important role in strengthening energy security and supporting long-term, sustainable growth.

DENZAI Philippines Inc., a DENZAI Group company, will carry out the installation of the project’s nine wind turbine generators, with work scheduled to begin in late March.

PC1 is a Vietnamese engineering and construction group with more than six decades of experience in power construction and large-scale infrastructure projects in Vietnam and overseas.

By Thanh Van

