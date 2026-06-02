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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trip.com and Tourism Tasmania sign strategic MoU to boost Tasmanian tourism

June 02, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
Trip.com Group and Tourism Tasmania have signed a one-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding at the Envision Conference in Shanghai to expand their partnership and accelerate growth for Tasmanian tourism.

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, has signed a one-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism Tasmania to elevate and expand its longstanding partnership at the Envision Conference in Shanghai last Thursday (28 May).

The agreement marks the first official global MoU between the two organisations and establishes a new partnership framework to accelerate Tasmanian tourism growth across global markets. It aims to highlight Tasmania's restorative, nature-based travel experiences to international travellers seeking premium and pristine destinations, while leveraging Trip.com Group's marketing capabilities and global network.

Trip.com Group and Tourism Tasmania will work together to enhance the quality and visibility of Tasmanian tourism offerings, ensuring that accommodation, tours, attractions, and signature experiences are accurately presented on Trip.com platform. To further reinforce service quality, the partnership also includes delivering specialised training and familiarisation programme to Trip.com staff.

Furthermore, the collaboration will utilise platform data and user insights to optimise performance, and co-create impactful global marketing campaigns across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

The MoU was signed by Edison Chen, Vice President of Trip.com Group and Ms. Sarah Kingston Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Tasmania.

"Trip.com Group is delighted to formalise and deepen partnership with Tourism Tasmania," said Chen. "This MoU represents a milestone in our efforts to provide global travellers with access to high-quality, authentic experiences. By combining our platform's technology and global reach with Tasmania's world-class tourism offerings, we are set to advance the state's tourism sector and deliver greater value to both travellers and tourism operators."

Ms. Kingston Clark added, "We are delighted to continue to strengthen our partnership with Trip.com and Tasmania's presence across their platforms, which plays an important role in connecting Chinese consumers with Tasmania's world class tourism experiences."

The MoU is built on years of fruitful collaboration. During the post-pandemic period, the two sides launched recovery initiatives targeting the Chinese mainland market in 2022 and 2023, before expanding their cooperation to Hong Kong and Singapore from 2024 to 2025.

Looking ahead, Trip.com Group will continue to leverage its technology and innovation to make travel more seamless and accessible. Together with Tourism Tasmania, the collaboration seeks to showcase the island's natural beauty and cultural depth to the global audience.

To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

By PR Newswire

Trip.com Group

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TagTag:
trip.com Tourism Tasmania Tasmanian tourism growth Trip.com Group

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