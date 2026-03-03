Corporate

Visa and Global Fashion Agenda launch circular design program

March 03, 2026 | 09:51
(0) user say
The payment network and sustainability organization created an initiative supporting new fashion talent focused on environmentally responsible production methods.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and Visa have launched Visa Young Creators: Recycle the Runway, a programme celebrating and empowering emerging designers to reimagine fashion through innovative circular design. An expert jury joins the programme to review and shortlist applications alongside the official Recycle the Runway Ambassador, Author and Podcaster, Gemma Styles.

Powered by Visa and GFA, the initiative aims to support the transition to a circular fashion system by backing the next wave of creative entrepreneurs who are paving the way to a more regenerative fashion economy. The programme seeks to spotlight creators and their businesses while embracing circular business practices, with finalists receiving financial support and mentorship.

The programme will select 15 winners in total. Ten winners will receive a share of EUR 50,000 to invest in their businesses. Four winners will each receive EUR 10,000, an invitation to participate in Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2026, individual pairing with leading solution providers to co-create a product, as well as expert mentorship sessions, promotional opportunities, and industry recognition. One Grand Prize Winner will receive EUR 20,000 to invest in their business, in addition to the aforementioned rewards.

Applications will be shortlisted and reviewed by an esteemed jury of industry experts, including: Laura Ingham, Deputy Director, Global Fashion Network, Vogue; Kirsty Keoghan, General Manager, European Fashion, eBay; Shailja Dubé, Deputy Director, Institute of Positive Fashion, British Fashion Council; Philip Konopik, Group Country Manager, Nordics and Baltics, Visa Europe. The programme's ambassador, Gemma Styles, will also serve as a jury member and support the initiative's mission to spotlight and elevate emerging purpose-led talent.

Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, said: "Through Recycle the Runway, we are proud to support the next generation of creators who are reimagining how fashion is designed, produced, and experienced. This initiative helps turn circular ideas into viable businesses that can shape a more regenerative future for fashion. By connecting creative talent with funding, mentorship, and industry platforms, GFA keeps accelerating the transition towards a more circular fashion system."

Philip Konopik, Group Country Manager, Nordics and Baltics, Visa Europe, said: "At Visa, we help creators and small business thrive in a circular, digital-first world by pairing secure, seamless payments and commerce solutions with the education, resources and mentorship to turn bold ideas into scalable businesses to help drive sustainable economic growth. Through Visa Young Creators: Recycle the Runway with Global Fashion Agenda, we're proud to empower the next generation of creators and spotlight how those purpose-led small businesses can speed the shift to a more regenerative fashion economy."

The programme is open to creators working in fashion upcycling, textiles, accessories or footwear, and apparel, who have been registered as a business owner for at least one year. Applicants must be headquartered in Europe, operate primarily within Europe, and run businesses aligned with circular activities including resell, repair, rental, refill, return, and redistribute. Shortlisted applicants must be available to attend Global Fashion Summit on 6–7 May 2026 in Copenhagen. View the full Terms & Conditions here.

View more information and application details here. Applications close on 7 March 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/global-fashion-agenda/r/visa-and-global-fashion-agenda-back-emerging-designers-with-circular-fashion-programme,c4313626

By PR Newswire

Global Fashion Agenda

visa Global Fashion Agenda innovative circular design

