S&P Global Ratings updates Techcombank’s credit rating to BB

August 26, 2025 | 15:54
(0) user say
S&P Global Ratings announced the upgrade of Techcombank to “BB” on August 25, underscoring its position as the leading private bank in Vietnam.
S&P Global Ratings updates Techcombank’s credit rating to BB

S&P Global Ratings is one of the world’s three leading and most reputable credit rating agencies. The upgrade reflects S&P’s continued recognition of the private joint-stock commercial bank in Vietnam, underlining confidence in Techcombank’s stable outlook over the next 24 months, supported by its retail banking franchise and superior profitability.

In a press release, S&P emphasised that “the bank will maintain strengthened capital levels over the next 24 months”, with capital rising by more than 20 per cent in 2024. Under S&P’s stringent methodology, Techcombank’s capital adequacy ratio and profitability remain at the highest level in the sector, far ahead of its peers.

S&P also noted its confidence in Techcombank’s stable risk profile, highlighting that the non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio will “remain lower than the sector average”, despite macroeconomic uncertainties. The bank’s NPL and problem loans are stable, and the bank is keeping provisioning costs at roughly 50 per cent of its peers. Excluding qualitative adjustments often applied to state-owned banks, Techcombank’s NPL coverage, risk profile, and stand-alone credit rating are among the highest in the industry.

Being upgraded by one of the world’s most prestigious rating agencies underscores Techcombank’s enduring financial strength and leading role within Vietnam’s financial system. The upgrade will enable Techcombank to broaden access to international capital markets and reinforce investor confidence both domestically and globally. Techcombank remains the only bank in Vietnam to successfully diversify its funding base, securing long-term (3-5 year) financing from top-tier global institutions at highly competitive rates. In July, Techcombank was also recognised as Vietnam’s Best Bank by Euromoney, Global Finance, and FinanceAsia for the second consecutive year.

Throughout its engagement with S&P, Techcombank has not only presented its own strengths but also proactively advocated for a reassessment of Vietnam’s banking sector. For years, S&P’s sector assessment had not fully reflected Vietnam’s progress relative to its peers. With the support of the government and the State Bank of Vietnam, Techcombank has facilitated high-level meetings between S&P and senior policymakers, reinforcing the agency’s confidence in Vietnam’s achievements and, more importantly, in its future trajectory.

The upgrade reflects recognition of the entire Vietnamese banking system’s resilience, especially during 2020-24, when the sector overcame significant challenges thanks to stronger legal frameworks, decisive regulatory oversight, and improved institutional capacity.

Addressing recent tariff concerns, S&P assessed that Techcombank would face minimal impact, given its very limited exposure to export-related clients.

In the context of global macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, where most rating actions this year have been affirmations or downgrades, S&P’s decision to upgrade Techcombank outright by one notch (rather than simply revising the outlook) is particularly significant. It underscores firm confidence in Techcombank’s fundamentals, as well as the improving prospects of Vietnam’s banking sector.

Techcombank clinches fourth straight win as Vietnam’s top retail bank Techcombank clinches fourth straight win as Vietnam’s top retail bank

Techcombank has once again been recognised as Vietnam’s leading retail bank, taking home a major regional award for the fourth straight year.
Techcom Capital joins ACCA’s network of Approved Employers Techcom Capital joins ACCA’s network of Approved Employers

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and Techcom Capital Management JSC held a ceremony to mark Techcom Capital’s official recognition as an ACCA Approved Employer on August 1.
Jens Lottner appointed CEO of Techcombank for second term Jens Lottner appointed CEO of Techcombank for second term

Techcombank announced the appointment of Jens Lottner as CEO for a second consecutive term on August 7, covering the period from 2025 to 2030.

By Thanh Van

Tag:
techcombank S&P Global Ratings credit rating

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

