APRIL marks decade of scientific leadership in peatland management

December 30, 2025 | 10:54
(0) user say
The company reflects on ten years of challenges and collaborative efforts in advancing sustainable peatland stewardship.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2025 - APRIL Group recently marked a decade of groundbreaking collaboration between its independent Peatland Expert Working Group (IPEWG) and its in-house Peatland Science team, highlighting the role of science in guiding responsible peatland management.

APRIL, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, set up IPEWG in 2015 to provide independent advice on responsible peatland management. Over the past ten years, the group's work has not only informed APRIL's operational decisions but has also contributed significantly to the global understanding of tropical peatlands.

"The launch of the IPEWG was a leap of faith for both the company and the scientific community," said Dr. Ruth Nussbaum, IPEWG Coordinator and Director of Proforest. "What made it truly unique was the level of access and collaboration granted to independent scientists, allowing us to rigorously advise on operational decisions while contributing to global research."

IPEWG members worked closely with APRIL's Peatland Science team, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure, including four Eddy Covariance Flux Towers measuring greenhouse gas emissions from different landscapes at heights of 40 to 48 meters above the forest canopy. Long-term monitoring studies across hundreds of sites provided a robust evidence base for operational decisions, from canal infrastructure planning to broader sustainability initiatives.

This collaboration has also advanced peatland science worldwide. Research co-published by IPEWG and APRIL's scientists in leading journals such as Global Change Biology, Nature Geoscience and Nature has enriched understanding of tropical peatlands, while data and findings have been shared at international scientific conferences to the benefit of the broader scientific community.

With the conclusion of the IPEWG's current phase, APRIL is integrating its expertise into the next stage of oversight. Dr. Fahmuddin Agus of Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), a long-standing IPEWG member, has joined APRIL's independent Stakeholder Advisory Committee (SAC) in December 2025. His role will strengthen the SAC's expertise in sustainable peatland management and greenhouse gas monitoring, offering a more interdisciplinary perspective on the social, economic, and ecological dimensions of peatland landscapes beyond APRIL's concessions.

"The inclusion of Dr Fahmuddin Agus ensures the spirit of independent scientific challenge continues within APRIL's governance framework," said Craig Tribolet, Director of Sustainability and External Affairs, APRIL Group. "It reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and maintaining world-class standards in peatland management as outlined in SFMP 2.0 and our APRIL2030 commitments."

Over the past decade, APRIL and IPEWG have built trust, refined operational practices and shared knowledge with the global scientific community. While challenges remain in managing peatlands amid climate change, APRIL's experience demonstrates how science-driven collaboration can yield lasting sustainability outcomes.

The newly published report, Challenge & Collaboration: A Decade of the Independent Peat Expert Working Group, documents this journey, highlighting lessons learned and the path forward for integrating rigorous science into corporate sustainability leadership. Read the report here: https://www.aprildialog.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/IPEWG-FA_Digital_upsize.pdf.

https://www.aprilasia.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By RGE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
april Scientific Leadership Peatland Sustainable Peatland Stewardship Peatland Management Collaboration

