VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

December 15, 2025 | 11:22
The electric SUV is designed with specific features to meet the performance and climatic needs of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The Middle East's electric vehicle market is still developing but advancing quickly. In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, EV sales penetration doubled from about 2 per cent to roughly 4 per cent in just one year, placing the region among the fastest-growing EV markets globally. 91% of battery-electric vehicle owners here say they plan to buy another EV, above the global average of 87%.

Amid that backdrop, buyers are seeking vehicles that match or exceed the space, performance, and refinement expected from premium SUVs. VinFast VF 8 arrives as a direct response to these elevated expectations, combining sophisticated design, robust capability, and a comprehensive ownership framework built around long-term confidence.

The VF 8 is shaped by VinFast's "Dynamic Balance" design philosophy, a deliberate interplay between flowing curves and precise, angular lines that creates a sense of energy and visual structure without sacrificing harmony. This design language feels both contemporary and enduring. The result is a vehicle that projects presence without aggression, offering an aesthetic that balances boldness with sophistication, qualities that resonate with Middle Eastern consumers who view their vehicles as reflections of personal standards.

Under the sculpted exterior lies engineering tuned for high-demand regional driving. The VF 8 Plus variant delivers all-wheel drive with up to 402 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 kph in under 5.5 seconds. This translates to confident overtaking on high-speed highways, assured merging in dense urban traffic, and the capability to handle extended cruising. Range reaches up to 493 km (NEDC) in the Eco configuration, a practical threshold aligned with intercity travel patterns across the region.

The 15.6-inch infotainment display provides intuitive access to navigation and vehicle settings. Crucially for the region, dual-zone climate control paired with ventilated seats are essential features designed to maintain cabin comfort even during peak heat.

The VF 8 integrates a comprehensive suite of smart systems designed to reduce driver workload. Traffic Jam Assist manages stop-and-go driving in congested environments, easing the fatigue of gridlock. Highway Assist supports sustained motorway cruising, helping drivers maintain lane position during long-distance travel. These systems work together to create a driving experience that feels more secure and less demanding.

Where the VF 8 truly distinguishes itself is in VinFast's approach to long-term ownership. Addressing anxieties around battery longevity and service maturity, VinFast offers what may be the industry's most comprehensive warranty structure. The VF 8 comes with a 10-year/200,000-km vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited-kilometer battery warranty, and 5-year/100,000-km of free service, eliminating one of the primary concerns of electric vehicle ownership. It's also supported by practical service infrastructure: mobile service capabilities bring maintenance to customers' locations, while 24/7 roadside assistance ensures support is available whenever needed.

The VF 8 represents VinFast's understanding that success in sophisticated markets like the GCC requires vehicles that genuinely align with how people live, drive, and make long-term decisions. For Middle Eastern buyers navigating the transition to electric mobility, the VF 8 offers confidence in all aspects: design, performance, comfort, and warranty support. From the first drive to years down the road, it's an electric vehicle crafted to deliver peace of mind alongside capability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

VinFast VF 8 Vinfast Electric SUV designed Premium SUVs VinFast

