Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast wins Impact Makers award in Indonesia

December 19, 2025 | 18:59
(0) user say
The Vietnamese automaker has been recognised for its influential role in the Indonesian market this year.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2025 – At the Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025, organized by leading digital media platform Kumparan, VinFast was honored with the award "Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem". The accolade recognizes VinFast's pioneering role and leadership capacity in building a green, smart, and comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia and across the region.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, receiving the “Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem” award at Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025.
Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, receiving the “Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem” award at Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025.

As an annual award program by Kumparan, a new-generation media platform with strong regional influence, the Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers celebrate individuals and organizations that deliver positive, substantive, and long-term impact for the nation.

According to Kumparan's expert panel, the "Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem" award acknowledges VinFast's tangible contributions to Indonesia's emissions reduction and sustainable development goals. The jury noted that every "green kilometer" driven by VinFast electric vehicles generates enduring value for future generations.

The panel also highly commended VinFast's impressive pace of execution. In less than two years since entering the Indonesian market, the Vietnamese EV manufacturer has introduced one of the most diverse product portfolios available, ranging from VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF e34 to VF 7. This has been complemented by a series of breakthrough policies designed to facilitate and accelerate consumers' transition to electric mobility.

Beyond electric vehicles, VinFast has earned strong recognition from industry observers for its robust service ecosystem, aimed at delivering a best-in-class customer experience. The Company has proactively expanded partnerships with strategic partners, including all-electric taxi operator GSM, global charging infrastructure developer V-Green, as well as a broad network of dealers, service centers, banks, and financial institutions.

Notably, VinFast has recently inaugurated its facility in Subang, which is expected to create thousands of high-quality jobs and contribute significantly to the development of the broader electric vehicle industry. According to the jury, through a long-term vision and concrete actions, VinFast is directly advancing the mass adoption of green mobility across Indonesia.

Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, stated: "Being honored with the 'Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem' award is a meaningful recognition of VinFast's persistent efforts to advance the green transition in Indonesia and the wider region. This award reaffirms the long-term vision we are pursuing: Building a comprehensive, people-centric ecosystem that grows in harmony with society. It also serves as a strong source of motivation for VinFast to continue innovating, expanding partnerships, and pioneering breakthrough mobility solutions, bringing to life our commitment to 'Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward' in Indonesia, which we proudly regard as our second home."

The Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025 are organized under the core philosophy of "Lasting Impact", honoring contributions that drive real and enduring change for society. Launched in late October 2025, the awards follow a rigorous three-stage evaluation process - scouting, shortlisting, and final selection - based on four key criteria: Innovation capability, leadership, real-world impact, and long-term influence within the respective field. The judging panel comprises kumparan's senior editorial team, operating under three fundamental principles: Integrity, credibility, and independence.

The Kumparan Awards accolade adds to VinFast's expanding list of achievements in Indonesia over the past year. Previously, the Company was honored at the detikcom Awards with the "Accelerator of Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem" award, received the "The Best Newcomer Electric Car" award for the VF 3 at the Carvaganza Editors' Choice Awards, four major awards at the 2025 Surabaya International Motor Show, and a double win at the CNN Indonesia Awards 2025 for "Outstanding Innovation in Sustainable Electric Mobility" and "Remarkable Contribution to Energy Independence". The Company also earned two honors at the Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards: "Pioneering Brand in Green Transition & Sustainability" and "Best Compact SUV of the Year" for the VF 7.

On the global stage, VinFast was ranked 101st by TIME Magazine in its Asia-Pacific's Best Companies of 2025 list and secured six major wins at the 2025 APAC Effie Awards, solidifying the Company's rapid ascent and expanding leadership in the global green mobility revolution.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinfast Impact Makers award Indonesia

Related Contents

VinFast opens new electric vehicle factory in Indonesia

VinFast opens new electric vehicle factory in Indonesia

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

Vingroup broadens Africa footprint with $28 million DRC move

Vingroup broadens Africa footprint with $28 million DRC move

VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast debuts two new models at Jakarta Autoshow 2025

VinFast debuts two new models at Jakarta Autoshow 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

Exein raises 100 million euros for digital immune system

Exein raises 100 million euros for digital immune system

FastMed launches online weight program with GLP 1 medication

FastMed launches online weight program with GLP 1 medication

SIM boosts graduate jobs via structured internship pathways

SIM boosts graduate jobs via structured internship pathways

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020