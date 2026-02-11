Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast Signs Green Transport MOU in Congo

February 11, 2026 | 16:19
(0) user say
The Vietnamese automaker formalised a memorandum of understanding with Exposure SARL to advance electric vehicle adoption and sustainable mobility solutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - VinFast and Exposure SARL announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the potential supply of electric vehicles for green taxi services in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The agreement marks an important milestone in the Vietnamese EV maker's international expansion strategy and a major step forward in promoting the transition to green transportation in the capital of the DRC.
Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy – Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, and Mr. Fely Samuna Lukwaka – CEO of Exposure SARL, together with representatives of both parties at the signing ceremony.
Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy – Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, and Fely Samuna Lukwaka – CEO of Exposure SARL, together with representatives of both parties at the signing ceremony.

Under the MOU, the two parties will discuss and coordinate to develop a plan to supply the first batch of VinFast electric vehicles for Exposure to operate electric taxi services in Kinshasa. This batch is expected to include the commercial-oriented Limo Green and Herio Green models, regarded as an initial foundation for an all-electric taxi model, contributing to the formation of zero-emission transport habits in urban passenger transportation in Congo.

At the same time, Exposure has expressed its intention to become a distributor of VinFast vehicles in the Congolese market and will jointly study a business plan suited to local conditions. Both parties commit to continued cooperation in good faith, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration in the future.

The MOU between VinFast and Exposure SARL initiates the implementation of the strategic cooperation framework established by Vingroup and the City of Kinshasa in 2025. At that time, the parties agreed to study and promote the procurement and deployment of VinFast's electric mobility solutions, including electric buses, cars, and scooters, to serve the city's and residents' transportation needs.

Earlier, the Kinshasa municipal authorities and Vingroup also signed an MOU to study and develop a riverside mega urban project covering approximately 6,300 hectares. Featuring housing, villas, hospitals, schools, shopping centers, hotels, and entertainment facilities, the project is expected to become a new tourism destination and a symbol of Kinshasa's future development.

The partnerships align with the Democratic Republic of the Congo's long-term vision for sustainable urban development and green transition, particularly in rapidly urbanizing cities such as Kinshasa, where demand for clean, smart and efficient mobility is rising. Building on the country's renewable energy potential and commitment to low-emission growth, the initiative supports Kinshasa's ambition to develop an integrated green infrastructure and electric mobility ecosystem.

Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales, VinFast, stated: "The cooperation with Exposure SARL reflects VinFast's confidence in the potential for green transportation in Africa and reaffirms our commitment to delivering modern, accessible green mobility solutions tailored to each market. We believe that VinFast's electric vehicle products, proven across multiple markets, combined with Exposure's local expertise, will help accelerate the transition to green transportation in Congo."

Fely Samuna Lukwaka, Chief Executive Officer of Exposure SARL, said: "We are very pleased to cooperate with VinFast toward a low emission mobility future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo in general and the capital Kinshasa in particular. With a population of more than 120 million and a strategic location bordering nine countries, forming a regional market of over 200 million people, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has strong potential to become a gateway for electric vehicle development in Central Africa. We have full confidence in VinFast's technological capabilities and product ecosystem, and we expect this cooperation to establish a foundation for the next stages of development of the electric vehicle market not only in the DRC but across the wider region."

VinFast is a pure-play electric vehicle automaker under Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, with a vision to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Over the past years, the EV maker has expanded strongly into new and promising markets such as India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East, while continuing to strengthen its presence in key markets in Europe and North America. Strategic moves in 2025 are expected to provide strong momentum and a solid launchpad for further breakthroughs in 2026.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinfast Exposure SARL green transport

Related Contents

VinFast Launches Electric Scooters in Indonesia

VinFast Launches Electric Scooters in Indonesia

VinFast Unveils Electric Scooter Global Strategy

VinFast Unveils Electric Scooter Global Strategy

VinFast to Build Indonesian Transport Infrastructure

VinFast to Build Indonesian Transport Infrastructure

Vingroup consults on carbon credits for electric vehicle charging network

Vingroup consults on carbon credits for electric vehicle charging network

VinFast Partners with Autobrains on Autonomous Vehicles

VinFast Partners with Autobrains on Autonomous Vehicles

VinFast sets record with 175,099 electric vehicles delivered in Vietnam in 2025

VinFast sets record with 175,099 electric vehicles delivered in Vietnam in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinDynamics Announces Leadership for Humanoid Robotics

VinDynamics Announces Leadership for Humanoid Robotics

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VNPAY and NAPAS deepen cooperation on digital payments

VNPAY and NAPAS deepen cooperation on digital payments

Cake and Visa collaborate to pioneer bank-led cross-border receivables solution

Cake and Visa collaborate to pioneer bank-led cross-border receivables solution

CooperVision Debuts MiSight in Japan Market

CooperVision Debuts MiSight in Japan Market

Eason Technology Unit Invests in Clean Energy Fund

Eason Technology Unit Invests in Clean Energy Fund

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020