VinFast Unveils Electric Scooter Global Strategy

February 02, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
The Vietnamese automaker outlined international expansion plans for its electric scooter division, extending beyond automotive products into two-wheeled mobility solutions worldwide.
HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2026 - VinFast today unveiled its international business strategy for electric scooters, identifying five initial key markets: the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia. This marks a significant milestone in VinFast's global expansion strategy and the continued development of its comprehensive green mobility ecosystem.
VinFast announces its global expansion strategy for electric scooters, identifying five initial key markets: the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.
VinFast announces its global expansion strategy for electric scooters, identifying five initial key markets: the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Under the plan, VinFast will accelerate its global e-scooter expansion, beginning with the five high-potential markets above. These countries are characterized by strong urban mobility demand, favorable demographic dynamics, and an increasingly pronounced shift toward sustainable transportation solutions.

On the product front, VinFast plans to introduce a portfolio of battery-swapping e-scooters, including the VinFast Flazz, VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II, and VinFast Viper, alongside additional new models to be launched in due course. Each product is carefully adapted to local usage conditions, mobility patterns, and consumer preferences in individual markets.

In terms of commercial footprint, VinFast targets achieving hundreds of retail outlets in these markets by 2027, establishing a solid foundation for long-term growth. The expansion model is designed to be flexible and operationally efficient, integrating dealer networks, service workshops, financial solutions, and energy infrastructure, including collaboration with V-Green for charging and battery-swapping systems.

VinFast's international expansion strategy builds upon its strong domestic performance in Vietnam. In 2025, the Company delivered 406,453 e-scooters, officially securing the leading market share position in the country's scooter segment. With a portfolio of more than 10 models spanning multiple segments and supported by flexible charging and battery-swapping solutions, VinFast has positioned e-scooters as a preferred mobility choice among Vietnamese consumers.

Entering 2026, VinFast announced the completion of its master plan for three distinct e-scooter lines: mainstream, premium, and sport. The Company simultaneously launched seven new models in the premium and sport categories, reinforcing its competitive positioning in design, performance, and product differentiation. Supported by large-scale manufacturing capabilities, a competitive pricing strategy, and a comprehensive ecosystem, including flexible battery-swapping solutions provided by strategic partner V-Green, VinFast aims to significantly accelerate transportation electrification across the region and globally.

Ms. VoThiCam Tu, Managing Director of VinFastE-Scooters Overseas Market,stated: "Expanding our e-scooter business globally represents a strategic pillar in VinFast's long-term development roadmap. We have conducted in-depth market research, worked closely with local partners, and developed comprehensive plans for dealer network expansion, product portfolios, and service ecosystems. Through collaboration with reputable dealers and strategic partners worldwide, VinFast is committed to delivering smart, sustainable, and accessible electrified mobility solutions, contributing meaningfully to the green transformation of transportation in diverse markets."

The Philippines serves as the first strategic market in VinFast's global e-scooter expansion journey. The Company has swiftly partnered with five leading dealers across Luzon and Mindanao, Maverick Racing Factory Inc., MotorCentral, New Nemar Development Corp., Supremebike Corporation, and ARC Trading, to deploy a nationwide retail and service network. These partners are well-established, experienced players with clear commitments to green transition initiatives.

In recent years, VinFast has progressively built a green mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and other markets through collaboration with reputable local partners, as well as strategic partners such as GSM, an all-electric taxi operator, and V-Green, a global charging infrastructure developer.

Beyond e-scooters, VinFast has also introduced a diverse electric vehicle lineup ranging from the VF 3 to the VF 9, expanding consumer choice and reinforcing its contribution to the ongoing transition toward sustainable transportation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

Vinfast Electric scooter

