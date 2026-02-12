Corporate

VinFast Positions VF 8 as Family Safety Choice

February 12, 2026 | 13:51
(0) user say
The Vietnamese automaker marketed its electric SUV emphasising preparedness and reliability for families seeking practical electric vehicle solutions.

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - In the Middle East, families rarely plan only for what is certain. A typical week can shift quickly from school runs and office commutes to last minute road trips, extended family visits, or a spontaneous decision to tow something sizeable across town.

Photo

The VinFast VF 8 is positioned as a "just in case" SUV, engineered to address these varied and dynamic demands.

Firstly, the VF 8's 2,950 mm wheelbase provides ample rear legroom, not the kind that appears generous only in images. The cabin accommodates child seats, growing teenagers, or visiting relatives without compromise. When additional cargo space is needed, the 60:40 split folding rear seats allow the space to adapt quickly.

In terms of capability, the VF 8 can tow up to 1,800 kg when properly equipped. For families with boats, trailers, or desert camping equipment, that figure translates into practical reassurance that the man of the house will not have to decide which items stay behind. The vehicle demonstrates that electric powertrains do not inherently limit utility.

On open highways between cities, the VF 8 delivers composed and confident performance. Plus variant, equipped with all-wheel drive, produces up to 402 horsepower and provides smooth, immediate acceleration for overtaking. The Eco version offers up to 493 km of range under NEDC standards, sufficient for most daily routines and many intercity drives without constant planning around charging stops.

Comfort, particularly in the Middle Eastern climate, is essential. The VF 8's dual zone automatic climate control system, with integrated air quality management, ensures that cooling is evenly distributed and adjustable to different preferences.

For safety, the VF 8 comes equipped with 11 airbags and a comprehensive Level 2 driver assistance suite that includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist. These technologies support the driver during heavy traffic or long highway stretches, reducing fatigue and providing added reassurance for parents.

Ownership confidence is a significant advantage of the VF 8. VinFast addresses reliability concerns with a 10-year/200,000-km vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited kilometer battery warranty. The vehicle also includes 5 years or 100,000 km of free service, whichever comes first. For families considering their first electric vehicle, these commitments shift the conversation from hesitation to practicality.

The VinFast VF 8 does not attempt to reinvent family SUV expectations. Instead, it focuses on enhancing daily usability while remaining prepared for unexpected needs. It is a "Just In Case" vehicle, handling routines, road trips, and everything that arrives unannounced.

https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

Vinfast VF 8

