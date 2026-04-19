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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast partners with 14 Philippine e-scooter dealers

April 19, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer formed distribution agreements expanding two-wheeler sales coverage across the archipelago.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2026 - VinFast today announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on strategic cooperation with 14 e-scooter distributors in the Philippines. The agreements demonstrate VinFast's ability to rapidly scale its retail network, while further affirming its long-term commitment to advancing green mobility and building a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in the Philippines.

VinFast continues to collaborate with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines in support of the upcoming June 2026 product launch.
VinFast continues to collaborate with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines in support of the upcoming June 2026 product launch.

To support its planned product launch in June 2026, VinFast has continued to partner with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines, including Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation; Gentrade International Phils., Inc. (Transcycle); Superbikes Corporation; Motoxpress Sales Corporation; FMN Industrial Corp.; Eduhome Enterprise, Inc.; Keymotors Incorporated; Motorpro by Abenson Ventures Inc. and Aserco; Moto Atelier Inc.; Ciclo Suerte; HG Motorzone; HGC Main Marketing (Motorboy); BLC Cycle Parts Supply; and Auto Ten Trade & Services Corp. Similar to the partners signed in January 2026, these partners have extensive networks, demonstrate strong operational capabilities, and possess longstanding experience in the motorcycle business, alongside a clear orientation toward the green transition.

VinFast and its partners will collaborate to rapidly roll out a showroom network across the market, with many outlets expected to be launched in parallel at the time of product introduction, laying the foundation for accelerated expansion of nationwide sales and after-sales services. The showrooms will be developed in high-demand areas with strong potential for green transition such as Metro Manila, Metro Davao, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Metro Cebu, Bulacan, and other major urban provinces, and will adhere to VinFast's global standards for operations and brand identity.

In the initial phase, the network will distribute a portfolio of swappable-battery e-scooters, including Evo, Feliz II, Viper, and other models expected to be launched in the near future, alongside upcoming models that will be further adapted to local infrastructure conditions and consumer usage patterns in the Philippines.

The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia's largest motorcycle markets, characterized by strong demand for personal mobility and rapid urbanization. Amid fuel price volatility and a growing shift toward sustainable solutions, e-scooters are emerging as a promising pathway, particularly when supported by an integrated ecosystem.

VinFast is pioneering the development of a comprehensive e-scooter ecosystem in the Philippines, encompassing dealer networks, after-sales services, financing solutions, and energy infrastructure. Notably, the company aims to deploy approximately 30,000 battery-swapping stations nationwide in the near term, in collaboration with infrastructure partners, to deliver a convenient and flexible user experience.

Earlier in 2026, VinFast announced plans to expand its e-scooter business across five key international markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, as part of its global strategy to scale a green mobility ecosystem.

Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said: "Our partnerships with 14 major dealers in the Philippines mark an important step in rapidly establishing a strong distribution and service foundation from the outset. We are not only introducing products tailored to local needs, but also developing an integrated ecosystem, from battery-swapping infrastructure to after-sales services, enabling consumers to access and adopt e-scooters in a convenient, efficient, and sustainable manner."

In recent years, VinFast has steadily built its presence across key Southeast Asian markets, including the Philippines, through a diverse electric vehicle portfolio and strategic partnerships in infrastructure and services. The expansion into e-scooters further completes its green mobility ecosystem in the market and the region, while providing consumers with more flexible options in the transition to sustainable transportation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

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Vinfast 14 Philippine e-scooter dealers

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