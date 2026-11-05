Vietnam's FDI inflows hit highest level since 2009

Photo: FIA

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, as of October 31, total registered FDI in Vietnam reached $54.85 billion, up 74 per cent on-year and the highest level since 2009.

Apart from the first 10 months of last year, when registered FDI was $31.52 billion, total registered capital during the same period in other years since 2017 had generally remained above $20 billion. The previous high was recorded in the first 10 months of 2019, at $29.11 billion. The corresponding figures were $28.24 billion in 2017, $26.76 billion in 2023, and $27.26 billion in 2024.

Between 2009 and 2016, Vietnam attracted considerably lower levels of FDI in some years. Registered capital stood at just $6.68 billion in the first 10 months of 2012 and $8.88 billion in the same period of 2011. The highest figure during this period was $19.29 billion, recorded in 2015.

Attracting more than $54.85 billion in registered FDI in the first 10 months of 2026 once again underscores Vietnam's appeal as an investment destination. Of the total, $30.73 billion came from newly registered projects, $16.13 billion from additional capital injected into existing projects, and $7.99 billion from foreign investors' capital contributions and share purchases.

Specifically, 3,478 new projects were licensed during the 10-month period, representing a 4.7 per cent increase in the number of projects on-year, while their combined registered capital more than doubled, rising 2.2-fold.

Manufacturing and processing remained the leading sector in attracting newly registered capital, with $14.61 billion, accounting for 47.5 per cent of the total. Transportation and warehousing ranked second with $5.15 billion, or 16.7 per cent, while other sectors attracted a combined $10.98 billion, equivalent to 35.8 per cent.

In terms of investment partners, Singapore was the largest source of newly registered FDI among the 80 countries and territories with new investment projects in Vietnam during the period. Its registered capital reached $9.52 billion, accounting for 31 per cent of the total.

South Korea ranked second with $5.81 billion, or 18.9 per cent, followed by Luxembourg with $4.99 billion (16.2 per cent), Hong Kong with $3.57 billion (11.6 per cent), China with $2.77 billion (9 per cent), Japan with $1.58 billion (5.1 per cent), and the Netherlands with $438.5 million (1.4 per cent).

Disbursed FDI highest over last years. Photo: FIA

Alongside the strong performance in registered capital, realised FDI in Vietnam continued its upward trajectory, reaching $24.08 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, up 13.1 per cent on-year. This was the highest disbursement figure recorded for the same period over the past five years.

Manufacturing and processing accounted for the largest share of realised FDI, at $19.96 billion, equivalent to 82.9 per cent of the total. Realised investment in real estate activities reached $1.76 billion, accounting for 7.3 per cent, while electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air-conditioning supply attracted $785.2 million, or 3.3 per cent.

The continued increase in realised FDI is expected to make an important contribution to expanding production capacity and supporting economic growth.

Regarding additional investment, 1,079 existing projects registered capital adjustments during the first 10 months, with total additional capital reaching $16.13 billion, up 33.2 per cent on-year. As a result, the combined newly registered and additional capital of foreign-invested projects reached $46.86 billion.

Manufacturing and processing accounted for $24.19 billion, or 51.6 per cent of this total, followed by real estate activities with $7.08 billion (15.1 per cent). Other sectors attracted a combined $15.59 billion, equivalent to 33.3 per cent.

Regarding capital contributions and share purchases, foreign investors conducted 2,616 transactions during the 10-month period, with a combined value of $7.99 billion, up 49.6 per cent on-year.

Of these, 828 transactions involved capital contributions and share purchases that increased the charter capital of domestic enterprises, with a total value of $3.28 billion. The remaining 1,788 transactions involved foreign investors acquiring shares in domestic companies without increasing their charter capital, amounting to $4.71 billion.

In terms of sectors attracting investment through capital contributions and share purchases, professional, scientific, and technical activities received $2.78 billion, accounting for 34.8 per cent of the total. Wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles attracted $2.17 billion, or 27.1 per cent, while other sectors received $3.05 billion, equivalent to 38.1 per cent.