Vietnam’s coffee exports shift towards higher-value products

According to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), citing data from Vietnam Customs, Vietnam exported 37,700 tonnes of coffee worth $218.3 million in the first half of November 2025, marking a surge of 69.7 per cent in volume and 75 per cent in value on-year.

From January to November 15, coffee exports reached nearly 1.35 million tonnes, valued at $7.64 billion, up 14.6 per cent in volume and 62.3 per cent in value over the same period in 2024.

The average export price in the first half of November stood at $5,792 per tonne, rising 3.1 per cent from the first half of October and 3.2 per cent on-year. As of November 15, the year-to-date average price had reached $5,662 per tonne, an increase of 41.6 per cent compared to 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, exports increased across almost all coffee categories except Excelsa.

Robusta remained the industry’s mainstay, with exports reaching 1.08 million tonnes worth $5.54 billion, up 11.8 per cent in volume and 60.5 per cent in value, driven largely by higher export prices.

Arabica exports totalled 62,900 tonnes worth $416 million, representing increases of 8.2 per cent in volume and 108.4 per cent in value on-year.

Processed coffee recorded the strongest momentum, reinforcing its growing role in boosting Vietnam’s export value.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam’s coffee export structure is undergoing a significant transformation towards higher value.

While robusta continues to underpin export scale and provide overall stability, the rapid rise of processed coffee reflects deeper value-chain development and improved global competitiveness.

This shift indicates a move from volume-driven to quality-driven growth, helping Vietnam strengthen its position as one of the world’s key coffee suppliers and reinforcing its long-term strategy to elevate the industry’s value proposition on the global stage.