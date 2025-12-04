Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s coffee exports shift towards higher-value products

December 04, 2025 | 15:08
(0) user say
Vietnam's coffee industry is undergoing a clear shift towards value-added production, with processed coffee emerging as a key growth engine, generating $1.46 billion in the year to mid-November, up 58 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), citing data from Vietnam Customs, Vietnam exported 37,700 tonnes of coffee worth $218.3 million in the first half of November 2025, marking a surge of 69.7 per cent in volume and 75 per cent in value on-year.

Vietnam’s coffee exports shift towards higher-value products

From January to November 15, coffee exports reached nearly 1.35 million tonnes, valued at $7.64 billion, up 14.6 per cent in volume and 62.3 per cent in value over the same period in 2024.

The average export price in the first half of November stood at $5,792 per tonne, rising 3.1 per cent from the first half of October and 3.2 per cent on-year. As of November 15, the year-to-date average price had reached $5,662 per tonne, an increase of 41.6 per cent compared to 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, exports increased across almost all coffee categories except Excelsa.

Robusta remained the industry’s mainstay, with exports reaching 1.08 million tonnes worth $5.54 billion, up 11.8 per cent in volume and 60.5 per cent in value, driven largely by higher export prices.

Arabica exports totalled 62,900 tonnes worth $416 million, representing increases of 8.2 per cent in volume and 108.4 per cent in value on-year.

Processed coffee recorded the strongest momentum, reinforcing its growing role in boosting Vietnam’s export value.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam’s coffee export structure is undergoing a significant transformation towards higher value.

While robusta continues to underpin export scale and provide overall stability, the rapid rise of processed coffee reflects deeper value-chain development and improved global competitiveness.

This shift indicates a move from volume-driven to quality-driven growth, helping Vietnam strengthen its position as one of the world’s key coffee suppliers and reinforcing its long-term strategy to elevate the industry’s value proposition on the global stage.

Nestlé brings out highest quality of Vietnam’s coffee Nestlé brings out highest quality of Vietnam’s coffee
Supply pressures ahead for Vietnam’s coffee exporters Supply pressures ahead for Vietnam’s coffee exporters
Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach
High-value coffee drives nation’s export momentum High-value coffee drives nation’s export momentum
JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming
Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
coffee Vietnamese coffee

Related Contents

Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times

Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

High-value coffee drives nation’s export momentum

High-value coffee drives nation’s export momentum

Agricultural trade worth $57 billion in first half of 2025

Agricultural trade worth $57 billion in first half of 2025

Local coffee exporters work to improve recognition

Local coffee exporters work to improve recognition

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation

Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020