Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times

November 11, 2025 | 18:10
In the first ten months of 2025, Mexico, the world's eighth-largest coffee exporter, unexpectedly spent nearly 35 times more on purchasing coffee from Vietnam compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, exports to Mexico surged 34.7 times in value on-year. In the first eight months alone, Mexico’s coffee imports from Vietnam were 90 times higher than in the same period of 2024.

For the 2024-2025 crop year (from October 2024 to September 2025), data from the Department of Vietnam Customs showed that Mexico imported 37,627 tonnes of Vietnamese coffee worth $195.2 million, up 13.5 times in volume and 16.7 times in value compared to the previous crop year.

The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA) described this as an “extraordinary” increase for a country that is itself among the world’s top coffee exporters.

VICOFA considers Mexico a promising market for Vietnamese agricultural products, particularly coffee. Around 80 per cent of Mexican households consume instant coffee, which is primarily made from Robusta beans, a variety in which Vietnam leads global exports.

However, VICOFA also advises Vietnamese exporters to focus on product quality and technical compliance, as Mexico maintains strict import standards.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Mexico’s 2024–2025 coffee output remains stable at 3.87 million 60 kg bags (equivalent to around 232,000 tonnes), including 3.53 million bags of Arabica and 340,000 bags of Robusta. Its green coffee exports are expected to reach 1.39 million 60kg bags, suggesting that domestic supply remains sufficient.

For the 2025-2026 crop year, the USDA forecasts that Mexico will import around 1.93 million bags of coffee, an increase of 4.04 per cent from the previous year.

By Thai An

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

