Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

October 07, 2025 | 13:43
(0) user say
Vietnam's trade turnover is set to hit a historic milestone of over $900 billion in 2025, with nine-month results already surpassing expectations

Speaking at a meeting on September 5, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said that despite global turbulence and domestic restructuring, industrial production, retail, energy supply, and especially external trade have delivered strong results.

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

Retail sales in September rose nearly 2 per cent over August and 11.7 per cent compared to the same month of 2024. For the nine-month period, retail grew 9.5 per cent, higher than the 8.8 per cent increase a year earlier. Domestic supply remains abundant with stable prices, ensuring smooth provision even in disaster-affected areas. Electricity and fuel supply were secured, while e-commerce expanded by around 22–23 per cent.

Trade continued to be a bright spot. September turnover reached $82.5 billion, bringing the nine-month total to over $680 billion, well above targets. “If no major shocks occur, this year's total trade turnover will set a record of more than $900 billion, with a surplus above $20 billion,” Dien said.

Still, he cautioned that the final quarter poses challenges. Geopolitical tensions and war-related disruptions may affect raw material supply and production. Inflation is trending higher, while key partners are raising technical barriers. Reciprocal tariff measures by the United States, in force since August 7, also add pressure.

To secure growth, the ministry is pressing for urgent solutions to ease business difficulties, revive production, and accelerate institutional reform. Support for provincial authorities is being enhanced to raise policy effectiveness. Dien underlined the importance of expediting public investment disbursement and fast-tracking major national projects to mobilise resources and spur domestic demand.

He also urged further support for enterprises and industry associations in market development. Trade promotion events, including the Autumn Fair 2025 scheduled for October 26 to November 4, will help, alongside participation in regional fairs in ASEAN, China, and South Korea, to leverage existing free trade agreements.

On trade negotiations, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will in October launch negotiations on two new free trade agreements (FTAs): one with the Gulf Cooperation Council and another with Mercosur. A delegation will also visit Pakistan to begin talks, with the goal of concluding negotiations within three months. With a population of over 240 million, Pakistan represents significant potential for Vietnamese exports.

“The continued expansion of our FTA network will diversify markets, strengthen supply chain resilience, and boost Vietnam's position in global trade,” the minister said.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
trade Vietnam export

Related Contents

Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

16th national conference on nuclear science and technology opens in Danang

16th national conference on nuclear science and technology opens in Danang

Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism

Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

Vietnam to be reclassified from frontier to secondary emerging market status

Vietnam to be reclassified from frontier to secondary emerging market status

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

GREENFEED brings Vietnamese aquaculture to global markets

GREENFEED brings Vietnamese aquaculture to global markets

Businesses remain upbeat about global trade despite tariff turbulence

Businesses remain upbeat about global trade despite tariff turbulence

VYEA drives CEO training initiative following VPSF 2025

VYEA drives CEO training initiative following VPSF 2025

FIATA 2025 Congress highlights Vietnam’s role in green logistics

FIATA 2025 Congress highlights Vietnam’s role in green logistics

Vietnam rides out the storm to hold firm on its 8 per cent growth goal

Vietnam rides out the storm to hold firm on its 8 per cent growth goal

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020