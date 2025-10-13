Vietnamese Women Entrepreneurs Forum spotlights female leadership

The Vietnamese Women Entrepreneurs Forum gathered more than 180 delegates

Held on October 10 at the National Convention Centre as part of the Vietnam Private Economic Landscape (ViPEL 2025), the forum welcomed more than 180 delegates, including representatives from ministries, local associations, and large-scale enterprises. The event, an initiative of the Private Economic Development Research Board (Board IV), aims to promote the government’s consideration of a specialised resolution to pilot a 'Public - Private Nation Building' cooperation model.

The ViPEL initiative, launched by Board IV in collaboration with leading entrepreneurs, has received backing from the Prime Minister and relevant ministries. The model seeks to translate the goals of Resolution 68-NQ/TW and other key strategies on private-sector growth into action – enhancing governance, boosting productivity, and driving green, sustainable development to help Vietnam reach high-income status and meet its Net Zero 2045 target.

ViPEL has introduced a new model of cooperation in which the public and private sectors work hand in hand, sharing responsibility and fostering meaningful connections to create fresh value for national development. The initiative is structured with an Executive Board and four specialised committees, including the Committee on Resource and Service Development – one of ViPEL’s four key pillars – where women entrepreneurs play a central role. Throughout the many shifts in the economy, Vietnamese women business leaders have continued to demonstrate resilience, perseverance, and a spirit of constant innovation.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Truong Gia Binh, head of Board IV and representative of ViPEL’s leadership, explained that the perseverance and innovative spirit of Vietnamese women entrepreneurs would be a driving force for the ViPEL model. “Their determination to overcome challenges and push boundaries will be key to ensuring ViPEL’s strong and meaningful growth, reinforcing its impact in advancing Vietnam’s private sector, especially private businesses owned by women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for Women Entrepreneurs (VAWE), said, "The important role of women entrepreneurs in the new era, which is demonstrated by four values: persistence in the face of challenges, breakthroughs in innovation, delicacy and humanity in management, and perseverance."

At the event, a representative of Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC (PNJ) shared the story of the company's female entrepreneurs' persistence.

"PNJ has been implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for about five years, but the journey was extremely challenging. Operating an ERP system is complex – at times, our leaders and tax consultants had to pause to review and adjust our approach. Through close collaboration, we eventually achieved full ERP implementation, a critical requirement for any business aiming to pursue mergers and acquisitions," said Tran Phuong Ngoc Thao, deputy chairman of the board of directors of PNJ.

"The persistence of any business, including those led by women, comes from the determination of the board of directors and the efforts of all employees," she added.

One of the key highlights of the forum was the announcement of major projects led by women entrepreneurs, featuring initiatives from Thai Nguyen, Hanoi, and Danang. The Vietnam Association for Women Entrepreneurs (VAWE) proposed an initiative to train 1,000 next-generation female entrepreneurs over the next five years. The initiative aims to enhance leadership skills, strategic thinking, and global adaptability, marking the first step in nurturing a generation of female leaders capable of driving development and reinforcing the role of Vietnamese women entrepreneurs as a cornerstone of the ViPEL model.

The event signalled a new phase in VAWE’s collaboration with ViPEL, underscoring the commitment of Vietnamese female entrepreneurs to enhancing national competitiveness and fostering a dynamic, creative, and sustainable private sector. The forum also highlighted women’s contributions to the economy and introduced practical initiatives to advance the goal of building a strong and prosperous nation through public-private collaboration.

