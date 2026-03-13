Vietnamese students in China anticipate election with great hope

Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh, a third-year student majoring in Chinese language at Beijing Language and Culture University, speaks in an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Beijing. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing – As Vietnam prepares for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure, Vietnamese students studying in China are closely following political developments at home, expressing hope that the new legislature will continue to represent the people’s aspirations, including those of overseas Vietnamese communities.

Ngo Thi Huyen Trang, a doctoral researcher at Beijing Language and Culture University, said that despite being far from home, Vietnamese students in China remain attentive to major national events, particularly the upcoming election. She viewed the earlier scheduling of the vote as a new development of the country.

Trang expressed expectations that newly elected deputies will uphold their responsibilities, maintain close ties with the people, and fully reflect voters’ concerns both domestically and abroad. She also called for more practical policies to support overseas students and enable them to contribute more effectively to national development.

Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh, a third-year Chinese language student at the same university, shared that although she cannot vote in person while studying overseas, she continues to follow the election closely and hopes for its success. She emphasised the importance of selecting capable and ethical representatives who can help drive Vietnam’s future growth, while also advocating stronger policies to help returning students access employment opportunities.

Echoing these views, Nguyen Ba Muoi, a master’s student in logistics management at Beijing Jiaotong University, expressed hope that the election will bring forward-thinking lawmakers with a greater focus on logistics development, a sector increasingly vital to Vietnam’s global economic integration. He highlighted the need to strengthen logistics cooperation with international partners, particularly China, and called for policies that promote green logistics, reduce emissions, and adopt new energy solutions in transport and supply chains.

Many Vietnamese students in China said that although they are studying abroad, they remain deeply connected to their homeland and aspire to contribute their knowledge and international experience to the country’s development. For them, the upcoming election represents not only a significant political event at home but also an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese to place their confidence in Vietnam’s next phase of growth.