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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OR shifts beyond fuel with 5-year plan as SE Asia EVs gain pace

April 07, 2026 | 15:06
(0) user say
The Thai fuel retailer unveiled a five-year investment strategy to capture growth from electric vehicle adoption, moving beyond its traditional petrol business.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2026 - PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), Thailand's largest energy and lifestyle retail operator, reported 2025 EBITDA of 20,357million baht (approximately USD 645 million), a 15.2% increase year-on-year, as net profit rose 47.8% to 11,304 million baht (approximately USD 357 million) despite a 9.0% decline in total revenue. The results reflect stronger cost management and a continued shift in the company's growth strategy toward ecosystem-led expansion across mobility, retail and digital services.

Thailand's OR Shifts Beyond Fuel as Southeast Asia's EV Transition Gains Pace, Rolls Out 5-Year Investment Strategy

To support that expansion, OR has committed 58,000 million baht (approximately USD 1.84 billion) under a five-year investment plan running from 2026 to 2030. The plan prioritizes mobility infrastructure development, lifestyle platform enhancement, EV charging network expansion, and innovation investment — with the aim of consolidating OR's position as an integrated mobility and consumer ecosystem operator across the region.

OR's existing infrastructure provides a significant base from which to execute that strategy. The company's nationwide service station network currently serves 3.9 million users per day, one of the consumer touchpoint frequencies in Thailand, with a target to reach 5 million daily users by 2030. The network integrates fuel retail, EV charging under the EV Station PluZ brand, food and beverage, health and wellness, and lifestyle services. Café Amazon, OR's coffee chain, operates more than 4,600 outlets in Thailand and international markets, contributing to sustained consumer traffic across the network. Most recently, OR announced a joint venture with Centara to develop budget hotels at PTT Stations, targeting 70 to 80 rooms per site alongside existing amenities — a move that extends the network's role from daily convenience into overnight hospitality.

OR is expanding EV Station PluZ further in step with its existing fuel network as electric vehicle uptake accelerates across Southeast Asia. The move reflects both the region's shifting policy landscape and growing infrastructure demand, with OR positioning the mobility transition as a long-term growth opportunity and a gateway for partnership-driven market entry across the region.

OR's digital platform reinforces the physical network's reach. The blueplus+ loyalty application has accumulated 9.3 million registered members, with a target of 14 million by 2030. Beyond driving repeat visits, the platform gives OR granular visibility into consumer behavior across its entire ecosystem — enabling personalized engagement, cross-selling across business lines, and new revenue streams that a purely physical network could not unlock. With membership scale still growing, OR sees the model as a strong foundation for data-led consumer engagement as it pursues regional expansion across Asia.

OR is also in discussions regarding cross-border expansion models that would allow regional dealers, investors and operators to access its ecosystem infrastructure. OR is positioning itself to potential partners not as a conventional energy retailer but as an integrated lifestyle and mobility platform with the operational scale and digital capabilities to support localized deployment across diverse Asian markets.

"Our strategy is simple: to integrate and create synergy through a scalable and sizable model. We've built a profitable digital-physical ecosystem and are now seeking strategic partners to unlock growth in Asia's fast-moving mobility and consumer sectors.," said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited.

www.pttor.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR)

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OR PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited Thailand

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