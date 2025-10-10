Corporate

Vietnam SuperPort launching off-airport cargo terminal, making a new milestone in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation

October 10, 2025 | 19:33
(0) user say
Within the framework of the 19th Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting on October 10, Vietnam SuperPort, a joint venture between YCH Group (Singapore) and T&T Group (Vietnam), announced the commencement of operations of its Off-Airport Cargo Terminal (OACT), a key component of the multimodal logistics hub located in Phu Tho province.
Vietnam SuperPort™ launching Off-airport cargo terminal, making a new milestone in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation
The activation ceremony marking the commencement of operations of the OACT, a strategic component within Vietnam SuperPort™’s multimodal logistics ecosystem

This milestone not only introduces a new option for cargo transportation but also stands as a testament to the strong collaboration between Vietnamese and Singaporean enterprises in enhancing Vietnam’s global economic position within international value chains.

At the event, Nguyen Van Thang, Minister of Finance of Vietnam; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower, and Minister in charge of Energy, Science and Technology, Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore; Nguyen Khac Hieu, Vice Chairman of Phu Tho People’s Committee; Robert Yap, executive chairman of YCH Group; and Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort, jointly officiated the activation ceremony marking the commencement of operations of the OACT, a strategic component within Vietnam SuperPort’s multimodal logistics ecosystem.

Just two days after announcing its development strategy and operational plan for the OACT at the FIATA World Congress 2025, Vietnam SuperPort has completed all necessary procedures and officially commenced OACT operations.

As one of the first OACT in Vietnam to fully integrate the functions of an “off-airport cargo terminal,” the OACT provides comprehensive services such as customs clearance, security screening, storage, ULD (Unit Load Device) build-up and breakdown, and transportation to the airport.

At the facility, cargo is processed under a stringent control system from the point of receipt to aircraft dispatch. Built and equipped with modern infrastructure that meets international air cargo security standards, the OACT is capable of receiving and handling goods from a wide range of companies and carriers, including those serving highly regulated markets such as the United States and Europe.

Strategically located along the northern economic corridor, the OACT connects more than 20 major industrial zones with key seaports and airports such as Noi Bai, Haiphong, and Quang Ninh, extending further to Yunnan and Kunming in China. This strategic positioning enables the OACT to serve as a vital transshipment hub linking Vietnam with the China-ASEAN region, establishing a direct bridge to the global air cargo network.

Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort, said, “The OACT is a groundbreaking initiative, serving as an ‘extended arm’ of the airport cargo terminal system. Its operation not only completes the multimodal logistics ecosystem of Vietnam SuperPort but also helps reduce cargo congestion at major airport terminals by up to 25 per cent, while expanding connectivity between domestic and global markets.”

Vietnam SuperPort™ launching Off-airport cargo terminal, making a new milestone in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation
Cargo handling operations inside the OACT

Positioned as a modern and smart cargo terminal, the OACT will apply advanced technologies such as AI and robotics. Specifically, Vietnam SuperPort has partnered with Google and Kyndryl to research and develop next-generation AI systems integrated into security scanners to detect prohibited and hazardous goods. AI is also being applied to automate cargo document verification, enhancing both safety and security in cargo handling.

In addition, with the support of Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Vietnam SuperPort is developing Autonomous Guided Vehicles (AGVs), robotic loaders, and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to automate the entire warehouse operation process. These innovations are expected to increase operational productivity by up to 35 per cent while reducing error rates by 50 per cent.

The OACT is expected to undergo full digitalisation through an integrated logistics platform, enabling businesses to track, manage, and book services online via a single system, from customs declaration and security control to electronic payment. This marks a significant step toward establishing a fully digitalised air cargo supply chain, connecting Vietnam to the intelligent logistics networks of ASEAN and the global market.

Robert Yap, executive chairman of YCH Group, emphasised, “The official commencement of OACT operations reaffirms the strength and depth of the enduring partnership between Vietnam and Singapore. It reflects our shared strategic foresight, technological collaboration, and common vision to build a smart, sustainable, and connected regional supply chain. This forms a vital foundation for ASEAN to rise as a central player in global trade.”

Vietnam SuperPort is a multimodal logistics hub spanning 83 hectares in Phu Tho. It is a strategic joint venture between YCH Group, Singapore’s leading supply chain solutions provider with nearly 70 years of industry leadership, and T&T Group, one of Vietnam’s top 10 largest private multi-sectoral conglomerates.

Vietnam SuperPort aims to enhance Vietnam’s integration into the global supply chain, reduce logistics costs and strengthen the nation’s competitive edge in international trade. With a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, Vietnam SuperPort is positioning itself as leading green and connected logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam SuperPort to enhance railway development and transport to China Vietnam SuperPort to enhance railway development and transport to China

Seeing room in Vietnam's logistics development and trading with China, Yap Kwong Weng, CEO Vietnam SuperPort, told VIR's Nguyen Huong about the company's plans to seize opportunities.
New YCH Group's partnership set to boost Tay Ninh’s cross-border trade New YCH Group's partnership set to boost Tay Ninh’s cross-border trade

Singapore’s YCH Group has teamed up with Tay Ninh province to boost logistics, e-commerce, and green growth, unlocking new cross-border trade opportunities and strengthening ties with Cambodia.
Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025 Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025

Vietnam SuperPort is showcasing new AI-powered digital solutions at the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2025 to transform logistics and strengthen regional connectivity.
Vietnam SuperPort unveils off-airport cargo terminal at the world’s largest logistics event Vietnam SuperPort unveils off-airport cargo terminal at the world’s largest logistics event

At the FIATA World Congress 2025 (FWC 2025) in Hanoi on October 8, Vietnam SuperPort introduced its Off-Airport Cargo Terminal, a key component of the multimodal logistics hub located in Phu Tho province.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
Vietnam SuperPort™ Ministry of Finance (MoF) Off-Airport Cargo Terminal Vietnam-Singapore

