Vietnam SuperPort unveils off-airport cargo terminal at the world’s largest logistics event

Within the framework of FWC 2025, the Vietnam SuperPort exhibition booth had the honour of welcoming Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, president of FIATA Turgut Erkeskin, alongside leaders from central ministries and local authorities as well as representatives from leading global logistics and freight forwarding associations and enterprises.

Dr. Robert Yap, executive chairman of YCH Group welcomed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Vietnam SuperPortTM exhibition booth

During the visit, Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort, presented to delegates the operational plans for the Off-Airport Cargo Terminal (OACT), a strategic link in the multimodal supply chain set to be officially launched soon.

Turgut Erkeskin, president of FIATA as well as representatives from leading global logistics and freight forwarding associations and enterprises visit the Vietnam SuperPort exhibition booth at the event

Strategically located along the Northern Economic Corridor, connecting over 20 industrial parks with major seaports and airports such as Noi Bai, Haiphong, and Quang Ninh, and extending to Yunnan and Kunming (China), the OACT not only facilitates the flow of goods between Vietnam and the China-ASEAN region but also links directly to the networks of international airlines and key markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort, presents the Off-Airport Cargo Terminal at the event

Notably, this is one of Vietnam’s pioneering OACT, fully integrated with functions as an “extended air cargo terminal” including customs clearance, security screening, storage, ULD (Unit Load Device) handling, and transport to the airport. All cargo is managed under strict security protocols, monitored 24/7 by CCTV systems, with oversight from aviation security and customs authorities from receipt through to aircraft loading.

Covering more than 11,000 square metres and with an annual handling capacity of approximately 50,000 tonnes, the OACT is constructed and equipped to international standards, capable of receiving, storing, and processing large volumes of cargo from multiple businesses and carriers from demanding markets such as the US and Europe.

Weng said, "The OACT is a key component of the Vietnam SuperPort Multimodal Logistics Center, developed under a “Park within a Park” model that integrates all modes of transport, rail, road, sea, and air, within a single hub. This design enables businesses to flexibly switch between transport modes to meet their needs while optimising transit time and shipping costs."

Alongside its connectivity and operational capabilities, Vietnam SuperPort also unveiled plans to develop the OACT into a modern, intelligent cargo terminal leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and robotics. Specifically, Vietnam SuperPort has partnered with Google and Kyndryl to research and develop next-generation AI integrated into security screening systems to detect prohibited and hazardous items, while also applying AI for automated verification of cargo documentation to enhance safety and security.

In addition, with the support of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research Singapore, Vietnam SuperPort is developing Autonomous Guided Vehicles, robotic loaders, and Autonomous Mobile Robots to fully automate warehouse operations, aiming to increase operational productivity by up to 35 per cent while reducing error rates by 50 per cent.

In the long-term vision, the OACT aims for full digitalisation, establishing an integrated logistics platform that allows businesses to track, manage, and book services online through a single system – from customs declaration and security control to electronic payment. This represents a significant step towards building a fully digitalised air cargo supply chain, connecting Vietnam with smart logistics networks across the ASEAN region and the global market.

Speaking at the event, Robert Yap stated, “Vietnam SuperPort embodies the shared vision of YCH Group and T&T Group to build a smarter, greener, and more connected supply chain for the region. The OACT is not merely a logistics facility, it is a catalyst that reinforces Vietnam’s role as a dynamic hub for trade and innovation across ASEAN and beyond.”

Guided by the development principle of “Connectivity - Smart - Sustainability,” the OACT not only handles cargo storage and processing but is also positioned as a strategic bridge, enhancing Vietnam’s integration capabilities, optimising logistics costs, and expanding international trade opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

On-site view of the OACT at Vietnam SuperPort

In terms of efficiency, the OACT model will provide significant competitive advantages for import-export businesses and the entire air cargo logistics chain, enhancing service quality, alleviating congestion and pressure at airport cargo terminals, improving operational flow, and facilitating smoother flight routes and cargo movement.

“OACT is not just an Off-Airport Cargo Terminal; it is a symbol of Vietnam’s vision for smart and sustainable connectivity. We aim to build a next-generation logistics hub where technology, infrastructure, and people come together to drive new momentum for global trade,” Weng emphasised.

At the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2025 (VIIE 2025) from October 1 to 3, Vietnam SuperPort also made a strong impression by showcasing a range of cutting-edge, modern technological solutions designed to enhance logistics system efficiency and position Vietnam as a strategic link in the global supply chain.

Vietnam SuperPort’s continued introduction and preparation for the official operation of the OACT further reinforces its strategic vision for digitalising logistics, aiming to build an intelligent, efficient, and sustainable connected ecosystem for Vietnam and the region.

Vietnam SuperPort is a multimodal logistics hub spanning 83 hectares in Phu Tho Province. It is a strategic joint venture between YCH Group, Singapore’s leading supply chain solutions provider with nearly 70 years of industry leadership, and T&T Group, one of Vietnam’s top 10 largest private multi-sector conglomerates.

Vietnam SuperPort aims to enhance Vietnam’s integration into the global supply chain, reduce logistics costs and strengthen the nation’s competitive edge in international trade. With a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, Vietnam SuperPort is positioning itself as leading green and connected logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

