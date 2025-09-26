Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

September 26, 2025 | 10:24
(0) user say
The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) are helping businesses to promote the market for energy-saving and efficient investments in key industrial sectors, such as steel, cement, paper, and textiles.
South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

On September 25, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and the KOICA organised a workshop to summarise the market for energy-saving and efficient investments in the industrial sector and supporting the implementation of Vietnam's green growth action plan.

The project was implemented nationally from 2021 to 2025, aiming to contribute to national goals of reducing energy intensity by improving energy efficiency in Vietnam's industrial sector, ensuring energy security for economic and social development, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to address climate change.

The MoIT is the lead agency responsible for implementing components related to energy efficiency in industry, while the MoF oversees components related to green growth.

“After more than three years of implementation, the project has achieved many practical results, contributing to promoting the market for energy-saving solutions in the industrial sector, supporting the goals of the National Green Growth Action Plan, and enhancing the capacity of regulatory agencies, businesses, and financial institutions in accessing, appraising, and implementing energy-saving projects,” said Nguyen Thi Lam Giang, director of the Department of Innovation, Green Transformation, and Industrial Promotion under the MoIT.

Lee Byung Hwa, country director of KOICA in Vietnam, stated, “Through the project, Vietnam and South Korea have closely collaborated to enhance energy efficiency in the industrial sector, establish a foundation for green finance, and lay the groundwork for sustainable development.”

"Specifically, the project has developed and revised energy consumption norms and technical guidelines on energy efficiency for key industries such as steel, cement, paper, and textiles. It has also implemented capacity-building programs with the participation of numerous domestic and international experts, sharing valuable knowledge and experiences from South Korea on energy efficiency and green growth with various stakeholders," he said.

In addition, the project has supported studies for energy-saving investments in businesses, creating a foundation for the outcomes to translate into tangible investments beyond research. Through close coordination with local authorities, it developed input reports for green growth plans in 10 localities, providing recommendations, solutions, and specific tasks to help these localities integrate, refine, and issue their own green growth action plans.

Furthermore, through studies on public investment for climate and green investment guidelines, we have contributed to establishing an institutional framework to encourage financial institutions and private enterprises in Vietnam to participate in green growth projects in the future. Through workshops, training courses, and communication activities, we have helped disseminate knowledge, encourage changes in mindset and actions towards green growth and sustainable development.

“These achievements would not have been possible through the efforts of a single organisation but are the result of strong commitment from the Vietnamese government, active collaboration from domestic businesses and experts, and the dedicated contribution of partner agencies and experts from both Vietnam and South Korea,” said Hwa.

Energy efficiency: a critical priority for Vietnam Energy efficiency: a critical priority for Vietnam

The importance of energy efficiency is not to be understated. The International Energy Agency estimates that energy efficiency improvements could contribute as much as 47 per cent of reductions in energy-related CO2 emissions achievable by 2030.
Malaysia builds national action plan to achieve energy transition targets Malaysia builds national action plan to achieve energy transition targets

Malaysia is drafting a national energy efficiency action plan for 2026 - 2035 (NEEAP 2.0) to continue efforts to achieve energy transition targets, its Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof has said.
Accelerator program for energy efficiency kicks off in Vietnam Accelerator program for energy efficiency kicks off in Vietnam

Applications are now open for a first-of-its-kind accelerator program for energy efficiency in Vietnam.
GreenYellow partners with Relifoods to enhance energy efficiency with new compressors GreenYellow partners with Relifoods to enhance energy efficiency with new compressors

Turnkey energy solutions provider GreenYellow announced the installation of compressors at Relifoods JSC.'s frozen goods production line.
Shortage of energy efficiency standards in housing Shortage of energy efficiency standards in housing

The National Institute of Architecture held a conference on green buildings and energy saving in the construction sector on October 3 as part of Vietnam Green Building Week.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
moit MOF KOICA energy efficiency industrial sector cement paper

Related Contents

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

MoIT charts new biofuel roadmap for nationwide rollout

MoIT charts new biofuel roadmap for nationwide rollout

Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

Ministry of Finance proposes simplifying procedures for overseas investment

Ministry of Finance proposes simplifying procedures for overseas investment

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam’s private economy

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam’s private economy

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation

Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia

Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms

Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms

South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020