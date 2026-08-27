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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam seeks stronger strategic autonomy and new growth drivers through AI and innovation

August 27, 2026 | 09:00
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A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang successfully concluded the Vietnam Leadership Programme (VLP) 2026 after three days of activities at Columbia University in New York, the United States, on August 26.
Vietnam seeks stronger strategic autonomy, new growth drivers through AI and innovation
DPM Nguyen Van Thang. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang thanked the Weatherhead East Asian Institute, US experts and scholars, and others involved in the programme for their contributions, knowledge and experience, and warm welcome for the Vietnamese delegation.

The DPM shared the assessment of professors and experts that the world is at a critical turning point, with challenges increasingly intertwined with opportunities for countries seeking greater self-reliance and development.

To achieve its target of maintaining double-digit economic growth, Vietnam recognises the need to maintain macroeconomic stability, adapt to external shocks and leverage science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, AI and modern financial infrastructure as key drivers of growth.

Institutional reform, creating a favourable environment for innovation and strengthening national competitiveness will be crucial for Vietnam to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains, he said.

Thang expressed his confidence that the success of VLP 2026 would strengthen knowledge links between the two countries and contribute to deepening and making the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US more substantive.

Vietnam seeks stronger strategic autonomy, new growth drivers through AI and innovation
Photo: VNA

At the closing session, Columbia University executive vice president Amy Hungerford spoke highly of the frank, substantive and multidimensional discussions held throughout the VLP.

She highlighted the university's role in encouraging dialogue and connecting policymakers, academics and businesses, and reaffirmed Columbia University's commitment to long-term cooperation with Vietnam.

The university hopes to expand teaching and research activities with Vietnam, while viewing VLP 2026 as the starting point for a sustainable dialogue and cooperation relationship between the two sides, she said.

During the discussion, US professors and experts highlighted Vietnam's potential for a major economic breakthrough. They also said that mastering technology and developing modern digital financial infrastructure would provide important leverage for improving labour productivity and national competitiveness.

Against this backdrop, the scholars recommended that Vietnam apply AI and data technologies to strengthen its capacity for self-reliance.

They also called for the development of a forward-looking institutional framework to boost innovation, master foundational technologies and ensure the safe governance of technology-driven financial models.

Capital-market reforms should be pursued alongside the modernisation of the banking system to optimise resource allocation and support high growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, the experts said.

Vietnam seeks stronger strategic autonomy, new growth drivers through AI and innovation
Vietnamese delegation. Photo: VNA

During the discussions, the DPM and members of the Vietnamese delegation shared Vietnam's perspectives, vision, development priorities and specific policy solutions.

They emphasised that strengthening domestic capacity and strategic self-reliance would play a decisive role, while Vietnam should make the most of international resources with breakthrough potential to maintain macroeconomic stability, improve institutions and boost new growth drivers. These efforts are expected to create a stronger foundation for Vietnam to achieve its national development goals.

The DPM asked ministries, agencies and members of the delegation to study the valuable recommendations from the VLP and use them to advise the government on macroeconomic management and socioeconomic development policymaking.

Vietnam and US Treasury deepen financial cooperation Vietnam and US Treasury deepen financial cooperation

On June 15, at the headquarters of Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan received a delegation from the US Department of the Treasury, led by Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury.
Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency

Vietnam Customs and US Customs have signed an MoU on the electronic exchange of cargo manifest and shipment information.

By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) Colombia University Vietnam-US

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