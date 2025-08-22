Tencent trio turbocharges mobile games

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At gamescom 2025, the world's largest and leading event for computer and video games, Tencent Cloud and WeTest—Tencent's professional mobile game testing solution—have entered into a strategic partnership with Voodoo, the global mobile game publisher and leader in hyper-casual and hybrid-casual games. The collaboration enables Voodoo to maintain fast paced development while delivering high-quality releases that captivate players.

At gamescom 2025, Tencent Cloud and WeTest—Tencent’s professional mobile game testing solution—have entered into a strategic partnership with Voodoo, the global mobile game publisher and leader in hyper-casual and hybrid-casual games.

Headquartered in Paris, Voodoo has transformed the hyper-casual and emerged as a pioneer in the hybrid-casual genre, combining simple yet compelling game mechanics with rapid publishing cycles and a data-driven approach. With titles such as Block Jam 3D, Mob Control, Paper.io 2 and Hole.io, Voodoo reaches hundreds of millions of players globally and consistently tops mobile app store charts.

Meeting the Challenges of Hyper-Casual and Hybrid-Casual Gaming

Hyper-casual and hybrid-casual success depends on two things: speed and flawless player experiences. Voodoo's market leadership relies on developing and launching a high volume of games within extremely tight timelines, requiring an agile and robust quality assurance process to catch and resolve issues quickly.

Key demands include:

Ultra-Fast Development and Iteration: Rapid development cycles demand testing processes that can keep pace with fast-moving production cycles.

Core Gameplay Quality: Even minor functional issues—such as unresponsive controls, inaccessible rewards, or misaligned user interface elements—can quickly undermine player experience and lead to user churn.

Ad Monetization Stability: Ads must load, display, and close smoothly on all devices.

Comprehensive Device Compatibility: Games must perform flawlessly across a broad range of devices and operating systems, including low- and mid-tier devices.

How the Partnership Delivers Value

To meet these needs, WeTest's specialists designed hundreds of bespoke test cases covering the entire player journey—from login and tutorials to advanced validation of ad interactions, rewarded video ads and in-app purchases. Leveraging its extensive real-device testing infrastructure, WeTest conducted functional and compatibility assessments across a wide spectrum of Android and iOS devices.

For every identified issue—such as rewarded videos not playing on certain models, overlapping interface elements, or unresponsive buttons—WeTest provided detailed reports including clear descriptions, step-by-step reproduction guides, screenshots, videos and relevant logs. This allowed Voodoo's developers to resolve problems rapidly, without slowing release schedules.

For advanced features, Voodoo provided test accounts, enabling WeTest experts to validate gameplay and monetisation features, fully supporting the studio's agile workflows.

By enhancing and streamlining the testing process for every launch, WeTest empowered the studio to maintain rapid release schedules, strengthen player retention, improve app store ratings, and reinforce its position as a global hyper-casual and hybrid-casual gaming leader.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Europe, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud is excited to support Voodoo's pursuit of both excellence and speed in hyper-casual and hybrid-casual gaming. By combining our global cloud infrastructure with WeTest's professional expertise, we empower Voodoo to deliver flawless, engaging experiences to millions of players worldwide. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with innovative partners like Voodoo as we continue to raise the standard for mobile gaming quality and reliability on a global scale."

Benjamin Robert, Technical Director on Block Jam 3D at Voodoo, said, "At Voodoo, our top priority is delivering simple, fun, and seamless gaming experiences. Partnering with Tencent Cloud and WeTest allows us to streamline quality assurance, resolve compatibility challenges swiftly and focus on what we do best- creating chart-topping games for players everywhere. We're excited to see what we can achieve together in player satisfaction and operational efficiency."