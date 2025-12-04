Corporate

Sanya hosts Chefs de Mission seminar for sixth Asian Beach Games

December 04, 2025 | 11:48
Sanya has hosted a Chefs de Mission seminar for the sixth Asian Beach Games, bringing together national team representatives.
SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - The Chefs de Mission Seminar for the 6th Asian Beach Games was held in Sanya, Hainan Province, China, on Dec. 1, with the attendance of heads of delegations and representatives from the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of 45 Asian countries and regions to discuss preparations for the event.
Event photo of Chefs de Mission Seminar for the 6th Asian Beach Games
Event photo of Chefs de Mission Seminar for the 6th Asian Beach Games

The Chefs de Mission Seminar marks a significant milestone in the organization of major international multi-sport events. The Organizing Committee of the Asian Beach Games delivered a comprehensive briefing on 16 core topics, including event organization, service support, registration and badge production, arrival and departure services, protocol services, the opening and closing ceremonies, and cultural activities. The Committee also engaged in in-depth exchanges and discussions with the participating NOCs on issues of shared concern.

The Organizing Committee also compiled the Chefs de Mission Handbook for the 6th Asian Beach Games, systematically documenting event policies, operational procedures, and key information to support the participating delegations.

The Asian Beach Games are one of the five major multi-sport events in Asia organized by the Olympic Council of Asia and Asia's largest comprehensive beach sports event. Scheduled to take place in Sanya, China, from April 22-30, 2026, the Games will feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and 63 events, including swimming, beach handball, and beach kabaddi. The majority of competition venues are situated along natural coastlines, showcasing the blend of beach and water sports with Hainan's stunning natural scenery.

"Sanya's efficient preparations for the Asian Beach Games embody principles of environmental sustainability and innovation, and it is particularly impressive for the design to blend beach sports and natural landscapes in harmony. This edition of the Games will not only serve as a stage for athletic competition, but also become a crucial bridge for cultural exchange throughout Asia," Vinod Kumar Tiwari, deputy secretary general of the Olympic Council of Asia, remarked.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sanya Chefs de Mission Asian Beach Games Sanya, China

