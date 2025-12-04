Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sixth Asian Beach Games preparations underway with detailed planning

December 04, 2025 | 11:42
(0) user say
Organisers are carrying out detailed and practical preparations for the sixth Asian Beach Games to ensure a successful event.

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - On Dec. 1, the Chefs de Mission Press Conference for the 6th Asian Beach Games was held in Sanya, China. The conference released updates on the Games' organizational progress, marking the event's transition into a critical stage of preparation.

The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 scheduled to take place in Sanya, China, from April 22-30, 2026

The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 scheduled to take place in Sanya, China, from April 22-30, 2026

Regarding competition organization, the first registration phase has concluded, confirming 3,798 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions—an all-time high for the Games. The second registration is scheduled to open in January next year. Furthermore, all eight competition venues (clusters) have undergone functional transformation, employing either upgrading existing facilities or constructing high-standard temporary structures. The completion of these venues is scheduled before the end of 2025.

In addition, the event's service infrastructure and support network are nearing full readiness. The Organizing Committee has established a comprehensive support network covering the entire competition period: one Athletes' Village and 24 officially-appointed hotels, over 1,000 dedicated vehicles, three top-tier hospitals with designated green channels for medical support, and a team of 600 trained volunteers to provide all-round support to participants.

Notably, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be staged on April 22 and 30, 2026, respectively, at the Ring Theatre in the Asian Beach Games Park, located in the renowned Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area. The stunning natural backdrop of sea and sky will form part of the stage itself, presenting guests with an audiovisual spectacle titled "Tianya Symphony."

The event benefits from the open policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port, which enhance customs and transport convenience. Sanya Phoenix International Airport will establish special lanes dedicated to the Asian Beach Games and provide bilingual services in Chinese and English. Participants from 86 countries will enjoy visa-free entry, allowing most holders of ordinary passports to travel with ease.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sixth Asian Beach Games 6th Asian Beach Games Asian Beach Games preparations Organisers detailed planning

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Ice and snow tourism strengthens China-Russia cultural exchanges

Ice and snow tourism strengthens China-Russia cultural exchanges

Sanya hosts Chefs de Mission seminar for sixth Asian Beach Games

Sanya hosts Chefs de Mission seminar for sixth Asian Beach Games

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020