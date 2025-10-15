Record-breaking trade fair set to open in Hanoi

Running from October 25 to November 4 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi, the fair will cover more than 130,000 square metres with nearly 3,000 booths from 2,500 domestic and international businesses. Expected to attract up to 500,000 visitors a day, it aims to set a new milestone in trade promotion and strengthen Vietnam’s position as a dynamic hub for regional commerce and investment.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Finance, Hanoi People’s Committee, and major media partners including Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, and the Voice of Vietnam, will jointly organise the event.

This marks the first time Vietnam has hosted such a large-scale and comprehensive trade fair, bringing together businesses from all 34 provinces and cities alongside state corporations, private enterprises, cooperatives, and innovative startups.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said the upcoming fair would set new records in scale, quality, and influence. “With the close guidance of the government and the Prime Minister, the strong coordination of ministries and localities, and the active participation of the business community, this event will be a milestone for Vietnam’s trade promotion,” he stated.

The deputy minister highlighted that the fair will feature 3,000 booths from 2,500 enterprises nationwide, including 13 state-owned conglomerates and hundreds of leading private companies. The event will showcase an unprecedented range of products spanning agriculture, industry, logistics, services, tourism, and digital technology, reflecting both the diversity and strength of Vietnam’s business landscape.

“All displayed products will meet strict technical and export standards,” Tan added. “Many will proudly carry the Vietnam Value label or the Vietnam High-Quality Goods certification, reflecting our country’s growing production capability and global competitiveness.”

Organisers have also prepared the most engaging line-up of side events ever held at a national fair. More than 30 activities will take place alongside the exhibition, including business networking sessions, export promotion forums, innovation and creativity workshops, and cultural showcases. A highlight will be the anniversary concert celebrating 30 years of singer Dan Truong’s career, expected to draw large audiences and bring a festive autumn atmosphere to the capital.

In addition, a series of promotions will offer discounts of up to 100 per cent and millions of shopping vouchers. “The fair is set to be a dynamic trade hub as well as a national shopping festival, boosting domestic consumption and spreading the spirit of ‘Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods’,” Tan said.

Vietnam Golden Autumn Fair 2025 also aims to strengthen international connectivity. Over the 10-day event, 10 industry-specific seminars and online export forums will be held with the participation of global e-commerce leaders such as Amazon and Alibaba. These sessions are expected to open new pathways for Vietnamese enterprises to expand their global footprint and attract foreign investment.

Beyond trade and investment, the fair will highlight Vietnam’s rich cultural identity through art performances, culinary festivals, film screenings, and fashion shows, merging commerce and culture in a vibrant national celebration.

As of October 13, more than 90 per cent of preparations had been completed. Exhibition zoning, event branding, and communications campaigns are finalised, with nearly 3,000 booths already booked across industrial, agricultural, and service zones. Logistics, security, and operational systems have been fully deployed to ensure smooth readiness for the grand opening.

“With its unprecedented scale, modern facilities, diverse content, and global reach, the Vietnam Golden Autumn Fair 2025 will be a landmark in Vietnam’s economic calendar, contributing significantly to the national growth target of over 8 per cent for 2025,” Deputy Minister Tan said.